Guest commentary: A compelling alternative for Adams Street in St. Helena

Everyone agrees the crown jewel of St. Helena’s city-owned property is the 5.6 acres that surround the library. What we don’t agree on, is how best to maximize its value for the good of the entire community. We at the non-profit Saint Helena Housing Coalition have a suggestion that will enhance the quality of life for all of us. And isn’t that the very definition of “maximizing value”?

Why not use approximately 2 of the acres to help rebuild St. Helena’s middle class that’s being lost to second home buyers? What if we create a “cultural campus” on the remaining 3.6 acres, to include a sculpture garden, a plaza for the farmers market, community dinners and local celebrations? What if we build a 150-seat outdoor community theater to bring music, drama, dance, films and lectures to our community and provide a reason for visitors to stay in our hotels, dine and shop on Main Street? What if we offer affordable production, studio and office space to our humanities-based non-profits so they can expand the work they’re already doing for everyone’s benefit? What if we do all this and still preserve a portion of the historic vines, perhaps as a practical lab for a high school viticulture program, and retain the beautiful views from the library, and improve the walking/biking trail that goes to the Napa River. And, finally, what if we can pay for it and still generate over half-million dollars a year in revenue to the city, without selling the property?