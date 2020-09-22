Guest commentary: A compelling alternative for Adams Street in St. Helena

Everyone agrees the crown jewel of St. Helena’s city-owned property is the 5.6 acres that surround the library. What we don’t agree on, is how best to maximize its value for the good of the entire community. We at the non-profit Saint Helena Housing Coalition have a suggestion that will enhance the quality of life for all of us. And isn’t that the very definition of “maximizing value”?
First, questions
Why not use approximately 2 of the acres to help rebuild St. Helena’s middle class that’s being lost to second home buyers? What if we create a “cultural campus” on the remaining 3.6 acres, to include a sculpture garden, a plaza for the farmers market, community dinners and local celebrations? What if we build a 150-seat outdoor community theater to bring music, drama, dance, films and lectures to our community and provide a reason for visitors to stay in our hotels, dine and shop on Main Street? What if we offer affordable production, studio and office space to our humanities-based non-profits so they can expand the work they’re already doing for everyone’s benefit? What if we do all this and still preserve a portion of the historic vines, perhaps as a practical lab for a high school viticulture program, and retain the beautiful views from the library, and improve the walking/biking trail that goes to the Napa River. And, finally, what if we can pay for it and still generate over half-million dollars a year in revenue to the city, without selling the property?
Now for the suggestion
In a co-venture with the city, SHHC (Saint Helena Housing Coalition) proposes we design the entire 5.6 acres as a cultural campus which includes approximately two acres to build 84 units of design integrated workforce and (limited) senior housing. The people lucky enough to rent these studios to 3-bedroom apartments will be living in the center of the St. Helena art scene. Of course, the housing units will be built to green standards with solar providing 100% of power and will include a grey water system for toilet flushing landscaping.
Ideal tenants will have worked within the greater St. Helena area for one year or have a valid offer of employment. They will generally earn between $60,000 to $100,000 annually. Rents will be structured at 30% of a family’s income and include utilities. If possible, we will give priority to firefighters, police, teachers, and nurses. We also hope to attract servers, clerks, managers, chefs, winery employees, hospitality workers and their families. In other words, a resurgent middle class.
Why is this important for our future?
Because, in the 2018 Saint Helena Housing Update Report, 42% of the city’s houses are second homes. Of course, we welcome everyone to be part of our town and to participate in community activities as best they can. But not living here full time means, second homeowners’ children are not going to our schools, or playing Little League, or Scouting. Parents aren’t joining our service clubs, or bocce teams, or attending city council meetings. Currently, 78.1% of all those employed in St. Helena have to commute a substantial distance to their jobs.
Families living in the 84 units on Adams will potentially add 90 children to St. Helena schools, Carpy Gang, and Boys and Girls’ clubs. The parents will be team coaches, PTA members, and Scoutmasters. They will provide critically needed employees for our local businesses, schools, city hall and emergency services. They will live in the heart of the art campus while resuscitating the heart of our town.
How will we pay for all of this?
We will work with the non-profit Burbank Housing to jointly procure grants, construct, and co-manage the housing. SHHC projects $520,000 per year of income to the City of Saint Helena from just the housing. That amount of guaranteed income to the City should support an approximately $9 million bond which will contribute to the building of the art campus. When the bond is retired, a projected annual cash-flow of $633,456 continues into the city’s General Fund.
Many of the ideas above mirror the recommendations of the 2009-2010 Adams Street Visioning Committee and the results of the public outreach of the recent SHAPE Committee. That same committee’s 110-page report suggests several ways to pay for the city’s long-neglected infrastructure that do not require the sale of the Adams Street property for resort hotel development. The most recent Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force suggested St. Helena build two hotels over the next 20 years but does not require either to be on Adams Street. At least two new hotels (not on Adams) are currently under consideration.
For more information about this suggestion and other SHHC projects, please visit us at: www.sthelenahc.org
Rick Crebs, CEO
Doug Barr, Director
St. Helena
