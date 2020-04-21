Guest commentary: A financial plan for the City of St. Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First off, I’d like to thank the many, many residents who are stepping up to help others during this pandemic through both formal and informal means — it’s very heartening and is another reason we live in a special place. I also want to welcome those that may be temporarily in town, to thank those that have continued to work at our essential businesses, and to acknowledge those commercial landlords who have offered reduced or deferred rent to our small business owners. Your efforts keep and will keep our community going.

There are many things we can’t do right now. One thing we can do though is plan. I outlined a potential financial roadmap for our city in an email to our city manager several weeks ago — a version is below. It’s intended as a point of discussion and is based on current city and county estimates, which likely will change. I hope it gives a sense of what our collective priorities as a community might be.

To me, our goals should be to:

Support the town’s residents and small businesses, the upper valley broadly, and future visitors by continuing to provide, after the stay-at-home is lifted, all expected services including the library and maintenance of parks and streets. Police and fire of course continue today.