Guest commentary: A financial plan for the City of St. Helena

First off, I’d like to thank the many, many residents who are stepping up to help others during this pandemic through both formal and informal means — it’s very heartening and is another reason we live in a special place. I also want to welcome those that may be temporarily in town, to thank those that have continued to work at our essential businesses, and to acknowledge those commercial landlords who have offered reduced or deferred rent to our small business owners. Your efforts keep and will keep our community going.
There are many things we can’t do right now. One thing we can do though is plan. I outlined a potential financial roadmap for our city in an email to our city manager several weeks ago — a version is below. It’s intended as a point of discussion and is based on current city and county estimates, which likely will change. I hope it gives a sense of what our collective priorities as a community might be.
To me, our goals should be to:
Support the town’s residents and small businesses, the upper valley broadly, and future visitors by continuing to provide, after the stay-at-home is lifted, all expected services including the library and maintenance of parks and streets. Police and fire of course continue today.
Support the town’s employees and keep them employed so they can continue to assist our town — they have made a commitment to us and have significant institutional and community knowledge. We should put their service to effective use and not lose them.
However, we now expect $10 million in revenue next year, which would be the same budget that we had in 2015 or a shortfall of $5 million over our planned budget for the coming fiscal year starting July 1st (and leaving aside the final months of this year, for which staff has wisely already enacted immediate cost containment measures). Can we get there? My recommendations are:
Eliminate the use of all outside consultants — as we’ve found, we have plenty of talent and resources right here in St. Helena, often free or at reduced costs and at the benefit of their deep understanding of our community.
Defer all anticipated capital projects by one year that have no health, safety or other significant negative consequences, or deploy city staff to do the work. For example, why not utilize public works or others to augment and collaborate with citizens to repair Scout Hall? Why not ask the skate park design company to train our staff to do the anticipated maintenance this coming year? Although we may give up some efficiency, the trade-off to preserve our staff would be well worth it. Of course, any work must be done ensuring safety first and a job well-done.
Pursue all outside grants and funds from State and Federal governments taking advantage of our very able state and federal representatives and their staffs.
To a limited degree use our surplus to fill in any gaps — the surplus, wisely set aside by prior councils and staff, was intended for partial use in times such as now.
Using rough numbers, I would expect we should seek 1/3 of our shortfall from the deferral of capital projects and elimination of future consulting contracts. We should look for 1/3 in terms of any emergency grants and assistance. We should use a maximum of 1/3 from our surplus. That would be about $1.7 million, leaving over $4 million in reserves untouched.
If we need further help or these numbers aren’t achievable, further cost containment with our public sector unions using one-time charges or possible rolling furloughs with more expected from higher paid employees could be pursued. In this emergency, though, we certainly won’t need to panic sell any of our assets.
Of course, we’ll also have to address water and wastewater budgets as those too will be affected and, to top it off, we may be required to enact water conservation measures this year. These are challenges, but one thing we don’t need to be is fearful for our town. We’re a remarkable, resilient town, situated within a beautiful valley, with world-class wineries and amenities, all within easy travel distance of major metropolitan areas. When we emerge, we can and should celebrate our community, support our businesses and together work creatively to once again welcome visitors.
I hope this opens the door to a city-wide discussion of our priorities as reflected in our city budget. I wish you all health and safety. Be well!
Editor's Note: David Knudsen is a member of the St. Helena City Council.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!