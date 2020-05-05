Guest commentary: Infect me with the coronavirus, please. NOW!

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Let’s fix St. Helena, today. We can do it without the aid of the federal or state government. We can do this on our own and put our small businesses back in business and put our neighbors back to work — earning a weekly paycheck.

(Trigger warning: Like many of you, my parents and grandparents suffered through the Great Depression. It scarred them for life. I don’t want my children and grandchildren to suffer the same fate. After the crash of ’08 I lost my building, sold my business and they tried to take my house. We’ve recovered fabulously, but I don’t want my kids to ever go through that.)

To fix Main Street, all we have to do is volunteer to get infected.

I’m 72 years old. I’m “vulnerable,” though I don’t have underlying factors. SIP (Shelter in Place) policies are probably protecting me — for the time being. Like with AIDS and Ebola, there may never be a cure. Even if there is, next year it may be the Iran Virus, the Moscow Mucus or the Hong Kong Flu. In this age of globalization, pandemics may be the new normal.

Like you, I’ve read every article known to man regarding who is getting the disease, how it is transmitted, what are the odds of contracting it, what are the odds of dying from it, and what are the odds of passing it on.