Guest commentary: Justice and injustice in St. Helena

When I ask myself, what should St. Helena do in response to the call for social justice, I think about the immigration raid that prompted a civil rights lawsuit against the City of St. Helena.

It was the summer of 1992. Harvest was approaching, and migrant farmworkers began arriving in search of work. That year, however, something was different. The clusters of migrants on the streets and in parking lots seemed larger, more boisterous. Women complained of “rude comments and catcalls.”

One resident, after his wife reported similar harassment from men in the Safeway parking lot, called the INS to request an immigration sweep. The INS responded that it would not act without evidence the men were here illegally. Other residents complained to the police chief about neighboring homes “packed with unauthorized immigrants.”

Meanwhile, Father John Brenkle, leader of the St. Helena Catholic Church, learned that some of his parishioners were homeless. He responded by serving coffee and doughnuts on the porch of the building behind the church. Soon the men were sleeping there, with Father Brenkle’s permission.