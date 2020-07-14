Guest commentary: Justice and injustice in St. Helena

When I ask myself, what should St. Helena do in response to the call for social justice, I think about the immigration raid that prompted a civil rights lawsuit against the City of St. Helena.
It was the summer of 1992. Harvest was approaching, and migrant farmworkers began arriving in search of work. That year, however, something was different. The clusters of migrants on the streets and in parking lots seemed larger, more boisterous. Women complained of “rude comments and catcalls.”
One resident, after his wife reported similar harassment from men in the Safeway parking lot, called the INS to request an immigration sweep. The INS responded that it would not act without evidence the men were here illegally. Other residents complained to the police chief about neighboring homes “packed with unauthorized immigrants.”
Meanwhile, Father John Brenkle, leader of the St. Helena Catholic Church, learned that some of his parishioners were homeless. He responded by serving coffee and doughnuts on the porch of the building behind the church. Soon the men were sleeping there, with Father Brenkle’s permission.
Complaints came into the City Council. The situation was discussed on Aug. 11 and again Aug. 25. At one meeting a resident informed the Council that he hired men from the sidewalk in front of the church even though he knew they were illegal. A copy of the official recording of that meeting was sent to the INS.
Early in the morning on Sept. 8, the INS moved in with assistance from St. Helena police and Sheriff’s deputies. Warrantless searches were conducted at 10 homes. At the De Haro residence, Elvira De Haro was rousted from her sickbed to stand outside in the cold in her bathrobe. St. Helena’s Hispanic community was outraged.
On Oct. 20, at the suggestion of Father Brenkle, I proposed a special City Council meeting in order to hear directly from those affected by the raid. The Council declined, complaining that “such a hearing would serve no purpose other than to subject them to more verbal abuse.” In response, Father Brenkle organized a meeting at the parish Community Center on Nov. 2.
In the months that followed, the police chief resigned, the City Council refused to consider my resolution prohibiting cooperation with INS operations, and 16 residents, including members of the De Haro family, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city.
The lawsuit settled, but I don’t believe the city ever apologized for the home invasions, nor did the council ever apologize for refusing to hold a meeting to listen to the aggrieved.
I do not know what St. Helena’s Hispanic community would ask for today in the name of social justice, but it seems to me the council should start by asking exactly that question, by scheduling a special meeting to hear the answers, and by doing everything it can to make its meetings a welcoming place for Spanish-speaking residents.
Editor’s Note: Lester Hardy served on the St. Helena City Council from April 1990 to June 1994.
