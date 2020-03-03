Guest commentary: Part 2: The world according to Jeff, 2020

If you’ll remember from last week, my friend coined the term, "WAJ" (“Wadge”). He would shrug. “You’re ridiculous, pal -- that’s ‘WAJ’ -- the World According to Jeff. Life’s not that way — never gonna be.”
Of course, he was right. But on my b’day I like to play, “King for a day” — if only to keep the conversation going.
Locally, our problems are the same as in small towns everywhere, from Maui to Nantucket. Water, tourism, affordable housing, traffic, design control, quality of life vs. development. We are no different.
In no particular order, it would start with no more sidewalks and gutters on country roads. Especially in front of vineyards as witnessed on Pope Street. Subtly paved bike paths (for pedestrians too) like around Lake Tahoe, are just fine.
No more money wasted on painting Crane Avenue. (Over the past 10 years it as been painted Red, then Blue, and now Electric Green — ostensibly for bike safety). A worthy goal, but a complete waste of tax dollars—and unaesthetic in a rural environment.
Bike paths replace the Wine Train.
Bike racks would be everywhere and bicycle lanes would be promoted. Local charities would give free bikes to the workers in the parking lot who are looking for jobs.
Parents in town would not be allowed to drive their kids to school — bikes or walking would be the rule.
The Adams Street property is re-zoned and sold for a hotel, raising over $20 million for the city coffers, plus over $3 million annually in TOT revenue.
A “Village Square” (complete with fountain) is built on the Daly (Adams Street) property — with the hotel, make it local serving only — featuring café, restaurant, “Kellers”, barber shop, shoe repair, hardware, machine repair, deli, and other local retail.
Main Street is abandoned to the tourists.
Parking meters are re-installed on Main and side streets for five years, and the revenue goes to financing an underground parking garage on Adams or under the Sunshine parking lot.
Beringer’s and Hotel Las Alcobas pay for a middle turn lane. (How could they have gotten permits without requiring that?)
Tainter is closed between the Catholic school and church. It becomes a joint play area for the Boys and Girls Club and Catholic school. Turn it into basketball courts and parking.
All new parking lots would be required to look like the one at Napa Valley College on Pope Street. The placement of the trees makes it look like an orchard — not a paved lot.
No commercial trucks parked in the lot across from the Catholic Church. They get parked in the lot at the South end of Oak.
All employees of Main Street stores park in that same lot, not on the street.
The 10 acres by the wastewater treatment plant on Chaix Lane are turned over to churches or other nonprofits — an acre apiece -- to grow vegetables, and feed the poor and indigent.
Now that there is a new entrance to Meadowood off the Trail, Meadowood Lane gets changed back to Mayo Lane — to honor Colonel Mayo once again.
Corkage for locals would go the way of Harvey Weinstein.
In fact, in WAJ, our restaurants would have two menus (like some towns in Europe). A cheaper one for locals, one for outliers. Wouldn’t be bad if gas stations did the same.
On the school front — the campus is closed and school unis are mandatory.
High school practices for athletes can be no longer than a max of two hours, and the majority of them must be only 1.5 hours.
Seasons are shortened. Rather than two basketball or two volleyball games per week there will be one game per week against another school, and then one Red and White game (with officials, scoreboards, the whole enchilada, at night) between roughly balanced squads. They will be “game-like” in every way, but local kids will be playing against each other. Believe me, "red vs. white" games would draw as well as a Tuesday night game against Tomales or Lower Lake draws today — and more kids (and parents) would enjoy the athletic experience.
Install the soccer fields on the Pope Street property Dave Garden donated to the town. And no balderdash about flood plains. Fields don't interfere with floods. And put the basketball court in at Meily Park as originally envisioned.
Fireplaces would be encouraged. The ban on new fireplaces would be immediately lifted.
Spare the air days are spared — for life!
Housing? City would buy a few cheaper acres on the edge of the URL and rezone it for “Workforce” housing, rather than build on expensive land like Adams Street. The City could hold a “reverse auction” and buy land from the farmers who would sell it for the least amount.
NO housing built behind the new levee. Levees are always breached -- eventually.
Each winery is charged 2 cents per case to raise money for “Teacher Town” — affordable housing for local teachers.
These “manufactured apartments” (like the ones one Pope Street) are placed along the western side of Carpy Field at the grammar school and at the southwest corner of the high school football field and Crane Park, so no one has to pay for the land. We could house all new young teachers in these affordable apartments.
As for workers during harvest, “Bini Domes” (Google it) are placed on ranches up and down the Valley. They cost less than $100,000 apiece and can house several workers at once. Speaking of Dante Bini, the City puts rip-rap on the eroding river next to his Pope Street home. Rip-rap works — always has, always will.
I could go on, but at my age I can’t remember what else I want. Funny how so many wishes have to do with traffic. But after a certain age, there’s nothing more important than “circulation” — no matter the arena.
Jeffrey Earl Warren is a long-time St. Helena resident. Contact him at jeffearlwarren@gmail.com