Guest commentary: Part 2: The world according to Jeff, 2020

No commercial trucks parked in the lot across from the Catholic Church. They get parked in the lot at the South end of Oak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

All employees of Main Street stores park in that same lot, not on the street.

The 10 acres by the wastewater treatment plant on Chaix Lane are turned over to churches or other nonprofits — an acre apiece -- to grow vegetables, and feed the poor and indigent.

Now that there is a new entrance to Meadowood off the Trail, Meadowood Lane gets changed back to Mayo Lane — to honor Colonel Mayo once again.

Corkage for locals would go the way of Harvey Weinstein.

In fact, in WAJ, our restaurants would have two menus (like some towns in Europe). A cheaper one for locals, one for outliers. Wouldn’t be bad if gas stations did the same.

On the school front — the campus is closed and school unis are mandatory.

High school practices for athletes can be no longer than a max of two hours, and the majority of them must be only 1.5 hours.