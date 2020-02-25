Guest Commentary: Part 1: The world according to Jeff, 2020

Old Howell Mountain Road is now a 2-mile serene hiking, biking, and horse riding path with no traffic. And it didn’t cost us a cent. For those who worry about emergency exits from Angwin due to fire, put up an emergency pole gate, which can be opened during emergencies.

Water? It’s easy and cheap. Build a one-foot-tall concrete barrier at the top of the all spillways in Napa County. I could physically do it for less than $1,000 for each barrier. Conn Lake is 870 surface acres (Bell Canyon is 70 surface acres). That means an additional 940 acre-feet per year for domestic use. A one-foot increase in the height of these spillways will put negligible pressure on the dams and solve Napa and St. Helena’s water problems for the next 50 years.

No longer do we buy 600 acre-feet of water a year from Napa at $2,000/acre-foot. What a waste of resources!

Wells are never monitored, as experts estimate there are only around 6,000 in the County. They pump maybe one to three acre feet per year, each — a trivial amount compared to the estimated 300,000 to 400,000 acre-feet stored underground.