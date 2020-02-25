Guest Commentary: Part 1: The world according to Jeff, 2020

My friend coined the term, "WAJ" (“Wadge”). He would shrug. “You’re ridiculous, pal -- that’s ‘WAJ’ -- the World According to Jeff. Life’s not that way — never gonna be.”
Of course, he was right. But on my b’day I like to play “King for a day” — if only to keep the conversation going.
In the world of WAJ we don’t wait for PG&E. Instead of spending millions to fight fires, we spend millions less to prevent them. We do like the Indians did: create fires to prevent fires.
Besides controlled burns, during the off season vineyard workers are given chain saws and machetes. Four men can thin an acre a day at less than $1,000/acre. We clear the underbrush so big trees don’t burn. Masticators (Youtube them) can do 3 to 5 acres/day at $200/hr. Cheap!
There are over 500 wineries. Each one donates a chain saw, two machetes, and $1,000. Senator Dodd and Congressman Thompson come up with the rest of the cash from the State and the Feds.
Big new step: The county immediately suspends erosion control plans for vineyards within 100 feet on either side of electrical lines. To the degree it is economically feasible, dangerous shrubs and diseased trees are replaced by fire-resistant vineyards. In less than a year the Valley becomes almost fire-safe!
Swimming pools are encouraged. In time of fires, they save homes, as Middletown’s high school pool saved their downtown.
In WAJ, Joel Gott hires two uniformed “attendants” at the old Exxon Station who wear unis like in the '50s when gas stations were “Service Stations.” They check oil, tire pressure, clean windshields and fill the tanks. Complete with caps, they act as “Wine Country Ambassadors” and help tourists with tours, tastings and restaurant reservations. The Chamber of Commerce chips in to pay for this concierge service.
Speaking of unis, the stoplight at Pope and Main gets replaced with a uniformed volunteer, complete with helmet and baton, who stands in a gazebo and directs traffic a la European and Asian cities.
The volunteers come from Vineyard Valley — they’d love it.
Speaking of Vineyard Valley, the city uses volunteers to run the library and cuts out that six-figure salary.
Since we’re talking about traffic, in a roundabout way, let’s put roundabouts at every major crossroad up and down the Valley. They work — no more debates.
Traffic: WAJ would make the Valley a loop. All traffic from Napa to Calistoga goes north, via a three-lane highway up 29 and heads south on a three-lane highway down the Silverado Trail.
Adams Street extension gets built — with a roundabout on the Trail.
Pratt Avenue and Old Howell Mountain Road remain closed forever. Pratt was recently a quiet dead-end lane and no traffic overload has been witnessed on other cross roads.
Old Howell Mountain Road is now a 2-mile serene hiking, biking, and horse riding path with no traffic. And it didn’t cost us a cent. For those who worry about emergency exits from Angwin due to fire, put up an emergency pole gate, which can be opened during emergencies.
Water? It’s easy and cheap. Build a one-foot-tall concrete barrier at the top of the all spillways in Napa County. I could physically do it for less than $1,000 for each barrier. Conn Lake is 870 surface acres (Bell Canyon is 70 surface acres). That means an additional 940 acre-feet per year for domestic use. A one-foot increase in the height of these spillways will put negligible pressure on the dams and solve Napa and St. Helena’s water problems for the next 50 years.
No longer do we buy 600 acre-feet of water a year from Napa at $2,000/acre-foot. What a waste of resources!
Wells are never monitored, as experts estimate there are only around 6,000 in the County. They pump maybe one to three acre feet per year, each — a trivial amount compared to the estimated 300,000 to 400,000 acre-feet stored underground.
During light rain years, make the bathtub bigger. Dredge Conn Lake. During early storms “reverse” pump water from the bulging river into Lake Hennessey. There is a huge pipe from Conn Damn down to Rutherford that would allow this. (As a point of reference, one day last year, over 5,000cf’s passed under Pope Street Bridge and hit the Bay 12 hours later — totally wasted. That is a rate of 10,000 acre-feet per day (The city of St. Helena uses 1,900 acre-feet in an entire year!)
To prevent flooding, the river is cleared of extraneous debris (farmers up here used to burn all the brush out of the river, back in the '50s and we had a gazillion more steelhead than today — go figure).
The term “wet lands” is erased. The flower fairies are combing the hills and calling simple springs which naturally ooze from the ground for part of the year “wet lands” and preventing planting vines. This is complete balderdash.
All water committees are ended as is Vision 2050. We have plenty of water — it’s the management of it that is lacking.
Measure K goes down to defeat. We are an Ag Preserve with more open space zoning than any county in the country. Want to build homes in the hills? You need 320 acres — now that’s ecological zoning which keeps out urbanization.
Next week, more suggestions for St. Helena from Jeffrey Earl Warren, because on his birthday, he imagines himself as “king for a day.”