We all love them, or there is at least one of them that we never get over. A classic car takes its place in our lives early, and we never really root it out. Try asking anyone for his or her favorite and the response will invariably be heated, highly personal, often rapturous. They are about memories of family, friends and “working on your night moves.”
You may not be able to own the classic car of your dreams, but you can window shop, reminisce, have fun, and donate to a great cause this Sunday! Join us April 28 for Rianda House Senior Center’s Fifth annual Rally4Rianda.
The Rally4Rianda previews in Calistoga, from 10 to 11 a.m., across from the Calistoga Roastery, 1426 Lincoln Ave. Spend a few minutes with us at our table that showcases the benefit fundraiser for Rianda House programs in St. Helena and Calistoga. Mayor Chris Canning and City Council member Irais Lopez will be on hand to welcome everyone along with a pair of stunning shiny red classics: a 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Coupe presented by Dann Boeschen, and Frank Rodriguez’s 1962 Corvette.
The action then revs up at Lyman Park in St. Helena from noon to 3 p.m., as the Rally4Rianda fund drive gets into full swing. Families, car lovers, food, wine and indie-beer enthusiasts will enjoy this year’s lively list of expanded activities. Of course, there will be our classic car and vintage truck collectors showing off their beloved vehicles.
Fun with technology brings an exciting playful twist to this year’s lineup of activities as Rianda House hosts two virtual reality booths: Exit Reality puts guests into a virtual driver’s seat or transforms them into a “Fruit Ninja,” or try your hand at a popular Wii games like bowling – top scores takes home winning prizes thanks to our friends at Cameo Cinema and Gott’s Roadside.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth will be on hand to paint humorous portraits, while a magician will mystify, confuse and delight the child in all of us. There’s even a chance to test-drive an electric bike from St. Helena Cyclery. In other words, something for everyone! Food, beverage and activity tickets are available at the Rally4Rianda event, and attendance is free!
As you meander through this year's lineup of 28 amazing, locally-sourced Napa Valley classics, count on seeing some serious eye-candy -- including a beautiful 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Coupe, a 1962 Corvette, Clay Timon’s 2005 Ferrari SuperAmerica, Nick and Marilyn Coy’s all-original pink 1954 Ford Sunliner (named “Olivia”) which supposedly was once owned by Olivia de Havilland. You’ll also be able to inspect Brown’s Auto Parts' unrestored 1930 Chevrolet delivery car, the Sculatti family’s classic 1953 Dodge Power Wagon sporting its original Braden winch, and Sloan and John Upton’s notorious 1968 Dodge Power Wagon (named “Hum”).
Dixieland music provided by the Saint Helena Community Band in the historic gazebo will get toes tapping and create the perfect backdrop for this family event. Sit under the shady trees while you enjoy a delicious lunch from Sorensen’s Catering, treats from Model Bakery and Umpqua Bank’s ice cream truck, Mad Fritz Craft Beer and wines from our generous local wine industry.
Senior center’s fund drive
Rally4Rianda is the centerpiece for awareness and annual fund drive for Rianda House Senior Activity Center, the Upvalley’s only senior activity center. In 2018, more than 1,000 older adults were provided with a broad range of no-cost enrichment classes, support groups, social gatherings, educational lectures, exercise classes, discussion groups, and links to support services and resources helping them connect, be inspired and flourish.
Older adults are the fastest growing population in Napa County. Rianda House is funded solely by the generosity of our local community through grants and donations. Today, more than ever, Rianda House needs your support to sustain and grow our programs and services for Upvalley seniors from Yountville to Calistoga and east to Pope Valley.
So, start your engine, mark your calendar, contribute any amount and get ready to Rally4Rianda beginning Sunday, April 28.
To make a contribution in support of our community’s older adults:
- Attend the Rally4Rianda event and drop-it into the donation station.
- Donate online at riandahouse.org, click the Rally4Rianda button.
- Send a check to Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574
- Stop by and say hello, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and drop off your donation.
If you can’t make it to the Rally, remember the fundraising continues during the month of May. For more information, visit riandahouse.org or call Rianda House at 707-963-8555.
Susan Kenward is Rally4Rianda Event Chairman and Julie Spencer is the Rianda House Executive Director. Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Call 707-963-8555 ext. 101, or visit website to view the monthly activity calendar: riandahouse.org.