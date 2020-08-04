Guest commentary: Social justice for our Latinx community

In a recent Guest Commentary, Lester Hardy offered the following important perspective: “I do not know what St. Helena’s Hispanic community would ask for today in the name of social justice, but it seems to me the council should start by asking exactly that question, by scheduling a special meeting to hear the answers, and by doing everything it can to make its meetings a welcoming place for Spanish-speaking residents.” I have taken this call to action to heart by publicly supporting such a special city meeting. I also have considered what more the city council can do to increase Latinx participation in our civic affairs.
At its best, local governance involves a shared civic responsibility where citizens, elected officials, and public managers join together in governing so that the strengths of each are brought to bear in addressing our challenges. Citizens assume an active, participatory role in government. They not only hold their public servants accountable but also themselves.
When we undertake shared civic responsibility, our citizens are actively encouraged to participate, graciously invited into the process and fully armed with the knowledge and information to make participation meaningful. They help organize around our core values, define community goals, develop strategies, participate in and review implementation procedures, and actively participate in the measurement of progress. They take an active role in governance by petitioning their government, sharing their histories and expertise, participating in committees, regularly attending city meetings and actively engaging their leaders.
Given the importance of citizen collaboration in our decision-making process, I am concerned that limited Latinx participation will have adverse consequences with regard to equity, housing, health and public safety. I find this extremely troubling given that our Latinx residents comprise approximately 30% of our community. This is a social justice issue which cannot be ignored.
But before we can seriously address such issues as housing availability, health outcomes and income disparities, we have to ask ourselves whether we have unwittingly perpetuated social injustice by failing to make a determined and sustained effort to seek and include Latinx participation in city government.
Should we not undertake a robust recruitment of Latinx residents to apply for city committees and commissions? Should we not be working more intently to bridge the language and cultural barriers to full public participation in our municipal affairs? Should we not be engaging with current Latinx leaders, or the next generation of leaders, on these important issues? I don’t profess to have all the answers, but I know that we can take concrete steps now to create a “welcoming place” for our Latinx community:
1. Let’s take time to understand the community’s preferences.
The gender inclusive term “Latinx” is one of many. Others may prefer to describe themselves as Latino, Mexican, Mexican-American or Hispanic. I am not certain whether “Latinx” has been adopted by our community, so it seems reasonable to first gain a better understanding of how our local community self-identifies and then use that information in city outreach efforts.
2. Let’s eliminate communication barriers by providing translation services.
At some point we will return to in-person meetings, but in the interim Zoom meeting format we should be doing much more to enhance and encourage more diverse participation. Some communities have already invested in interpreters at in-person public meetings with headphones and other necessary translation equipment. More recently, cities have made Zoom interpretation available to their residents.
Of course, I know there is a cost associated with Spanish interpretation services. I would therefore suggest that we use funds remaining from our Business Loan program. As of July 31, we have used $160,000 of the $300,000 budget allocation. If it is the council’s will, we have approximately $140,000 to invest in more focused community engagement and outreach initiatives.
3. Let’s survey our community about issues that are relevant to them.
The community is certainly not monolithic, so we should not rely on unfounded assumptions or stereotypes. Instead, it will be important to conduct a needs assessment to deepen our knowledge about our Latinx community and to better understand the social and economic issues faced in our community. It does not make sense to waste time or effort on initiatives or issues that are not considered priorities.
4. Let’s develop stronger relationships by building on cultural strengths.
In city messaging, let’s convey shared values such as the importance of community and family and provide information on how Latinx families would benefit from Latinx leadership and civic engagement. From my experience, communicating face-to-face is more productive and meaningful. This may be challenging under COVID-19 but let’s try to be creative (and safe) in our “door to door” visits and more personal in our communications.
5. Let’s continue to partner with our non-profit and community organizations.
To gain buy-in from our Latinx community, let’s continue to build upon our existing partnerships with our well-respected community organizations (Upvalley Family Centers, school district and churches, for example) to spread the word about our services and our desire for increased Latinx participation.
6. Let’s intentionally leverage our trusted and respected community leaders.
We can turn to the Latinx community’s most trusted and respected leaders and ask them to help us increase civic engagement. Some of the folks that Latinx residents turn to for advice include peers, church and religious leaders, educators, medical practitioners and social service coordinators. Let’s invite them to the table and ask for help.
7. Let’s use calls, texts, social media and our website to enhance communication.
Although face-to-face interactions are best, we can call or text to complement these efforts. We also can increase the city’s social media presence to reach younger Latinx residents. And we can embed short videos in Spanish on our website to welcome our Latinx families, share histories from community leaders and offer information about city services and leadership opportunities.
As we move forward together, we will have to tackle the pressing issues of our time: quality of life, climate change, economic sustainability and social justice. These challenging, interconnected and often polarizing issues will require each of us to renew our commitment to broad and diverse civic participation. If residents and leaders alike approach public processes with an eye toward the common good, we can create a strong, vibrant, just community where diverse and active citizen participation has become a permanent part of our civic culture.
Paul Dohring is the vice mayor of the City of St. Helena.
