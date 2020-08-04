Guest commentary: Social justice for our Latinx community

Given the importance of citizen collaboration in our decision-making process, I am concerned that limited Latinx participation will have adverse consequences with regard to equity, housing, health and public safety. I find this extremely troubling given that our Latinx residents comprise approximately 30% of our community. This is a social justice issue which cannot be ignored.

But before we can seriously address such issues as housing availability, health outcomes and income disparities, we have to ask ourselves whether we have unwittingly perpetuated social injustice by failing to make a determined and sustained effort to seek and include Latinx participation in city government.

Should we not undertake a robust recruitment of Latinx residents to apply for city committees and commissions? Should we not be working more intently to bridge the language and cultural barriers to full public participation in our municipal affairs? Should we not be engaging with current Latinx leaders, or the next generation of leaders, on these important issues? I don’t profess to have all the answers, but I know that we can take concrete steps now to create a “welcoming place” for our Latinx community:

1. Let’s take time to understand the community’s preferences.