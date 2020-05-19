Guest commentary: St. Helena's city staff is just incredible
St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth

As we move deeper into Stage 2 recovery phases from COVID-19 I want to thank everyone for their continued calm and patience as activity increases and more businesses begin to re-open with continued social distancing protocol. We've done well so far, but we've gotta hang in through these upcoming phases. There will be economic challenges, but these, too, we will work through together.

Months ago when we were just beginning to manage this crisis I knew how fortunate we were with the incredible city staff we have.

This team at City Hall has worked well together over many years in challenging situations -- fires, flooding, power shutdowns -- and it was clear from the beginning of this coronavirus situation that our city manager and city team would respond remarkably in this situation. As a community we are very fortunate to have this group working on our behalf and I want to thank them.

From the moment this started they were positive, pro-active, nimble and innovative, very quickly transitioning to a successful and cohesive remote administration -- one that not only kept up on day-to-day administration, public safety, public works, emergency operations, community communication and engagement, but also kept forward momentum on many legacy projects.

These include:

-- Enhancing communication with PG&E on completion of the upgraded transmission line serving both St. Helena and Calistoga, which will make us less vulnerable to power shut offs in the fall;

-- Bids went out on the York Creek Dam removal project to move forward this summer;

-- Bids went out on the environmental aspects of the wastewater treatment plant project;

-- Progress was made on logistics regarding the downtown sidewalk and streetscape project;

-- The downtown restroom installation is also underway;

-- Repaving plans for the Grayson/South Crane area were moved forward as were Crane Park tennis courts and fencing renovations;

-- The city has also been very proactive on plans for needed economic recovery due to COVID-19.

It's an incredible testament to the soundness of our administration to be able to stay on track with these and other projects even through the challenges of the Coronavirus situation.

There's always more to be prioritized, but our city staff have done an incredible job through this crisis and this should be recognized as we all work together to see our community through to a strong recovery.

