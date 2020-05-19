Guest commentary: St. Helena's city staff is just incredible

As we move deeper into Stage 2 recovery phases from COVID-19 I want to thank everyone for their continued calm and patience as activity increases and more businesses begin to re-open with continued social distancing protocol. We've done well so far, but we've gotta hang in through these upcoming phases. There will be economic challenges, but these, too, we will work through together.
Months ago when we were just beginning to manage this crisis I knew how fortunate we were with the incredible city staff we have.
This team at City Hall has worked well together over many years in challenging situations -- fires, flooding, power shutdowns -- and it was clear from the beginning of this coronavirus situation that our city manager and city team would respond remarkably in this situation. As a community we are very fortunate to have this group working on our behalf and I want to thank them.
From the moment this started they were positive, pro-active, nimble and innovative, very quickly transitioning to a successful and cohesive remote administration -- one that not only kept up on day-to-day administration, public safety, public works, emergency operations, community communication and engagement, but also kept forward momentum on many legacy projects.
These include:
-- Enhancing communication with PG&E on completion of the upgraded transmission line serving both St. Helena and Calistoga, which will make us less vulnerable to power shut offs in the fall;
-- Bids went out on the York Creek Dam removal project to move forward this summer;
-- Bids went out on the environmental aspects of the wastewater treatment plant project;
-- Progress was made on logistics regarding the downtown sidewalk and streetscape project;
-- The downtown restroom installation is also underway;
-- Repaving plans for the Grayson/South Crane area were moved forward as were Crane Park tennis courts and fencing renovations;
-- The city has also been very proactive on plans for needed economic recovery due to COVID-19.
It's an incredible testament to the soundness of our administration to be able to stay on track with these and other projects even through the challenges of the Coronavirus situation.
There's always more to be prioritized, but our city staff have done an incredible job through this crisis and this should be recognized as we all work together to see our community through to a strong recovery.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
For more on mayor Geoff Ellsworth, visit www.geoffellsworth.org
