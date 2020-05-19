Guest commentary: St. Helena's city staff is just incredible

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we move deeper into Stage 2 recovery phases from COVID-19 I want to thank everyone for their continued calm and patience as activity increases and more businesses begin to re-open with continued social distancing protocol. We've done well so far, but we've gotta hang in through these upcoming phases. There will be economic challenges, but these, too, we will work through together.

Months ago when we were just beginning to manage this crisis I knew how fortunate we were with the incredible city staff we have.

This team at City Hall has worked well together over many years in challenging situations -- fires, flooding, power shutdowns -- and it was clear from the beginning of this coronavirus situation that our city manager and city team would respond remarkably in this situation. As a community we are very fortunate to have this group working on our behalf and I want to thank them.

From the moment this started they were positive, pro-active, nimble and innovative, very quickly transitioning to a successful and cohesive remote administration -- one that not only kept up on day-to-day administration, public safety, public works, emergency operations, community communication and engagement, but also kept forward momentum on many legacy projects.

These include: