Last week, Joe McGrath submitted a guest commentary ("I cannot remain quiet any longer," March 14) outlining the many problems he’s had with his development project. Unfortunately for Mr. McGrath, the troubles with his project are due to him and his enablers at the City. And none of it has anything to do with any resistance to development.
The problem with McGrath’s project isn’t that it was approved as a market-rate, multi-family housing project. The problem is the unfair procedural process used to approve the project, which left the city council, planning commission and residents without any say on the important land use, policy and environmental decisions made by the unelected planning staff and the unelected city attorney. In this case, the planning department and city attorney made sure their decisions were unreviewable by anyone, including our elected officials.
This was accomplished by creating a staff report consisting of hundreds of pages discussing dozens of non-design issues. The same planning staff and city attorney then told the planning commission and the city council they legally couldn’t discuss most of the issues in the staff report because their discretion was limited solely to what the project would look like, in other words, only design issues. Neither the staff nor city attorney ever explained why they themselves could discuss and decide these other issues, but no one else could. They went so far as to tell the planning commissioners to ignore all public comments not involving the appearance of the project, even though the staff report discussed dozens of other issues. The public lost its right to be heard.
To make things worse, McGrath purchased a challenging parcel for his market-rate project. His parcel is on a rural dead-end street, where the city already allowed a 10-unit multi-family housing project to be built. At the same time the city approved the McGrath project, it also approved the Brenkle Court project to be constructed simultaneously with McGrath’s. The three-block neighborhood was going from 40 residents to 120 with no discussion allowed by any elected city decision-maker as to the impact on traffic, noise, water quality, air quality, toxic contamination, public infrastructure, parking, cumulative impacts or even if the project complied with the policies in the General Plan. Those decisions were all made by the planning staff. By severely restricting what could be discussed, city decision-makers were left to decide such weighty issues as the color of the paint.
The CEQA exemption used to exclude the project from any environmental review required the decision-makers to attest it wouldn’t result in any significant effects on traffic, noise, air quality or water quality. The resolution, which was written by the staff and city attorney before the public hearings, said the decision-makers discussed and concurred with the staff decisions that there were no environmental problems, when in fact, the city attorney wouldn’t allow them to discuss or decide any of those issues. That’s not only unfair, it created a false written record which was then used in court.
The issues in the lawsuit are simple. It’s to ensure:
(1) staff never makes decisions that are unreviewable by elected officials;
(2) the process requires all public comments to be considered by the city decision-makers;
(3) decision-makers can’t say one thing orally on the record and then issue a written resolution saying they discussed, considered and approved the very things they said they couldn’t even discuss, let alone decide, thereby creating a false record; and
(4) all residents and decision-makers are allowed to challenge any issue in any staff report. This ensures the process is fair and transparent for everyone.
As to McGrath’s allegations that I’ve mounted a “scorched earth” effort against him, this isn’t the first time he’s made such assertions. He’s done so numerous times before the City Council. I’ve tried multiple times to respond to these untrue accusations, but to no avail. So let me try one final time. I’ve made no complaint nor have I contacted any state or local agency to initiate anything against McGrath or his project. I’ll elaborate to show where the real problem is.
The Planning Commission approved his project and then issued a resolution containing the conditions of approval. One such condition was that the project had to be designed by a licensed architect because of the “unique characteristics” of the site. The planning director acknowledged a licensed architect was required and McGrath was the architect of record. I told him McGrath wasn’t a licensed architect. Anyone can check that on the state website without contacting anyone. Actually, I was surprised the staff hadn’t checked.
The staff’s solution to McGrath being an unlicensed architect was to delete that requirement from the documents going to the City Council on appeal. While anyone else would have had to have a licensed architect for a multi-family project on a site with “unique characteristics,” apparently someone in the city thought McGrath was special enough to be excused from that requirement.
McGrath bought a parcel contaminated with toxic chemicals. McGrath was the one who initiated the toxic contamination reports prior to his purchasing the property. He entered into a voluntary remediation agreement with Napa County, which would oversee the removal of the toxic soil. The presence of Chromium 6 (the same as in the Erin Brockovich saga) and other toxins were found on his property. It was Napa County alone who transferred the project to the Bay Area Water Quality Control Board, as they felt the problems were beyond their expertise.
As to McGrath’s assertion that I lodged complaints to the Contractor State Licensing Board and the California Air Resources Board, I didn’t know there were project problems involving these two state agencies. But if complaints were made by others, then there are more problems on his project than any of us know about.
His assertion I complained to the Department of Industrial Relations is also untrue. Until McGrath’s commentary, the Department had no way of knowing I was involved in any way. More importantly, the inquiry to the Department came from the city, not me. The city had to raise the issue, because McGrath asked the taxpayers to pay his legal fees, which could be considered a gift of public funds and/or a subsidy since he had a contractual obligation to make those payments. Had the city not raised the question and it was later found to be a problem, it could create significant financial liability for the city. The city was prudent in seeking a determination from the Department to ensure it didn’t inadvertently create financial problems for the taxpayers. McGrath himself triggered this issue by asking the taxpayers to pay his contractually obligated legal expenses.
But his most absurd accusation is that I somehow influenced the Supreme Court to take our petition for review. That assertion isn’t only ludicrous, it’s defamatory. I have no influence over the Supreme Court other than being a concerned citizen with a lawsuit in the public interest. Apparently, they found our concerns worth considering.
Whatever problems McGrath has with state and local agencies, are problems of his own making. And, personally, his constant stream of spurious allegations is getting tiresome. Continually making allegations he knows or should know are untrue can have other consequences.
It’s little wonder why residents belonging to the organizations in this lawsuit don’t want their names disclosed (nor is there a legal requirement to do so). McGrath has a history of intimidating and bullying the neighbors on McCorkle Avenue. The members all assume he wants their names so he can try to intimidate them as well. McGrath’s guest commentary proves that point.
These same procedural unfairness and due process problems have occurred on at least one other project and it’s unrelated to housing. But there will be more such cases. I don’t think anyone believes it’s OK for the staff to make important decisions that are unreviewable by at least the City Council. While some may believe the ends justify the means -- that can be a very dangerous road to go down.
Victoria Bradshaw is a St. Helena resident.