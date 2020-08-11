Guest commentary: Water security in St. Helena

Our water security is not in immediate danger -- among other things, there is still the opportunity to significantly reduce demand for landscape irrigation -- but St. Helena is not ever likely to have more water than it has today. Even if climate change does not lower average rainfall, we are likely to experience more extremes, including longer droughts. Under these circumstances, long-term water security requires focused attention on conservation, recycling, and improved management of our water system.

In the coming decades, using conservation techniques to reduce water use in all sectors -- commercial, agricultural and residential -- will be essential to maintaining a sustainable standard of living together with a sustainable economy. At the same time, we must take full advantage of the tertiary-treated wastewater produced by the pending upgrades to our waste treatment plant by using as much of this treated wastewater as possible for irrigation. Furthermore, we must take better care of our water system infrastructure. Every break in a major water main results in significant water loss. In recent years as much as 15% of the total annual volume of water going into our distribution system -- approximately 200 acre-feet -- has been reported as "unavailable". We need to find out how much of this unavailable water is lost to leaks in comparison with the amount unaccounted for because of missing, broken or faulty meters. To put it differently, the water reported as unavailable represents a combination of lost water and lost revenue. These are issues that must be addressed.