Guest commentary: We’re weathering the storm with everyone’s help

I want to thank our community — our residents, our businesses for their continued patience and calm as we move forward into recovery phases from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful that St. Helena and Napa County has been able to weather this crisis in a very measured way. As well as social distancing protocol it’s important we continue to practice courtesy, caution, common sense and kindness as these go a long way as we navigate our re-opening phases.

Our St. Helena City Council and city staff, local nonprofits such as Rianda House, UpValley Family Centers and the Boys & Girls Club, as well as faith-based organizations, service groups, and local media are fully engaged locally to keep our community as informed and supported as possible through this situation.

Our city manager and I continue meeting remotely numerous times weekly with the other Napa County mayors, city managers and our county, state and federal representatives to be sure we are consistent and using best practices in all steps.

Though restrictions have eased it is important to remember that we are still operating under emergency orders.