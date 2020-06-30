Hall runs for St. Helena City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Eric Hall – and, no, I am not related to the rock duo Hall & Oates or any other Halls or Oates in the valley, although I’m sure they’re all good folks. I’ve been actively following our City Council as it tries to address our most pressing issues. We have many constituent voices with many suggested solutions to our problems. My family heritage and business background give me an appreciation for our small town and the knowledge and skills to make a positive contribution to City Council. Today, I announce my candidacy for City Council.

For 30 years, I’ve helped organizations add new capabilities, repurpose obsolete assets and find ways to release value. While I’ve served in leadership positions at large corporations, my passion and roots for local communities comes from rural Central Valley farms, where I spent summers picking fruit for my grandparents, and riding dirt bikes through orchards.

I was raised in a family that values community service. For generations, we have been involved in agriculture, education and real estate in California. In fact, we migrated here when this land was still part of Mexico 180 years ago. My father served as mayor of Walnut Creek. I served his campaign and more recently served on the city’s Civic Affairs Committee. Today, I split time on family business outside Napa County, and teaching university business courses.