Halls discuss new hotel at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, St. Helena

One of the attractions of our lodging location is the opportunity for guests to visit downtown St, Helena. All of the rooms will have two bicycles. Guests will be encouraged to use the bikes or to walk to downtown St. Helena. Lodging guests will access the property from Mills Lane. We have provided ample guest and employee parking and access to town will be enhanced by a realigned Mills Lane with a sidewalk and bike path and a crosswalk at Main Street.

Because of our existing operations, we will not require a significant increase in employees to staff the larger operation (especially when compared to a new stand-alone hotel). We are negotiating a development agreement with the city and are committed to making a large contribution to help fund affordable workforce housing in the city.

As long-term residents and farmers, our desire has been to create a guest experience that is consistent with the local, agricultural values of the St. Helena community. We do not seek to build just another hotel in the Napa Valley, but instead, to create a property that is unique and educational – one that is an authentic representation our community’s agrarian roots.

We are proud that our business is local-serving and we are especially pleased that the lodging operation is projected to contribute over $2 million annually in tax revenue to the city.