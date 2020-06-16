Halls discuss new hotel at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, St. Helena

We are writing to invite the community to learn more about our pending applications for a use permit modification for Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch (restaurant, general store and farmer’s market) and for a use permit for Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch Lodging.
Since a public meeting to discuss our project several years ago, there have been no material changes to our plans. We are pleased to report that our plans do not result in significant environmental issues as noted in the Mitigated Negative Declaration released by the City of St. Helena.
The documents can be viewed on the City of St. Helena website at www.cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/farmstead-long-meadow-ranch
There are two parts to our project: 1) modifications to the existing Farmstead property, and 2) an expansion of the campus to include lodging.
Existing Farmstead Property
For the past 10 years, Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch has been providing local residents and visitors with food and hospitality at our location at the corner of Charter Oak and Main Street. We host private parties, operate a certified farmer’s market and have a café and general store at the site. Our application updates the description of our business to be consistent with our activities over these past 10 years
In addition, we are requesting some minor changes that will improve our internal operations and our offerings to customers. We plan to modify the existing farmer’s market building to allow us to offer fresh meats and charcuterie as part of our continuing farmer’s market. Similarly, we are moving our baking operation into the Logan-Ives House, which will improve our bread and breakfast pastry offerings.
We are not requesting any expansion of use beyond our current activities.
Lodging
We are planning an expansion of the Farmstead campus with the addition of 10 acres situated to the east of the St. Helena Veterinary Hospital. This site will be connected to the existing Farmstead property to create a 15-acre agriculturally oriented campus. We will raise fruits and vegetables for the restaurant and farmer’s market on the site.
The planned 65 units of lodging are housed in 10 sustainably designed buildings on the portion of the property that is already zoned for commercial use. The buildings are single-story with a farmhouse design matching the rest of the campus. In addition, there is a multi-purpose building for lodging guests’ breakfast and other activities, a spa for lodging guests only, and a bike shop with other amenities.
We are requesting no variances from zoning requirements and the project is consistent with all of the city’s physical development standards.
One of the attractions of our lodging location is the opportunity for guests to visit downtown St, Helena. All of the rooms will have two bicycles. Guests will be encouraged to use the bikes or to walk to downtown St. Helena. Lodging guests will access the property from Mills Lane. We have provided ample guest and employee parking and access to town will be enhanced by a realigned Mills Lane with a sidewalk and bike path and a crosswalk at Main Street.
Because of our existing operations, we will not require a significant increase in employees to staff the larger operation (especially when compared to a new stand-alone hotel). We are negotiating a development agreement with the city and are committed to making a large contribution to help fund affordable workforce housing in the city.
As long-term residents and farmers, our desire has been to create a guest experience that is consistent with the local, agricultural values of the St. Helena community. We do not seek to build just another hotel in the Napa Valley, but instead, to create a property that is unique and educational – one that is an authentic representation our community’s agrarian roots.
We are proud that our business is local-serving and we are especially pleased that the lodging operation is projected to contribute over $2 million annually in tax revenue to the city.
This project represents a significant opportunity to keep visitors in St. Helena, spending money in our restaurants and Main Street shops, while having minimal impact compared to a new stand-alone hotel.
With timely approval, we project opening the lodging site in 2022. We invite you to learn more about these two applications by visiting our website at www.longmeadowranch.com/project.
In addition, we will invite the public soon to an “open house” meeting via Zoom where we will discuss our plans and invite your questions.
Ted, Laddie and Chris Hall
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
St. Helena
