Happy to support Geoff & Leslie

I'm so happy to support Geoff to continue as mayor and Leslie Stanton to join him as a new City Council member. Leslie has always been such a big and positive part of our community. She would be a wonderful addition to the council.
I'm so pleased with the job Geoff has done as mayor, especially with how clear, supportive and positive he has been during the COVID-19 crisis.
With so many people right now wanting to move out of cities, we have a unique opportunity to promote our town as a place to live, work or telecommute, and raise a family. Both Geoff and Leslie have always been very supportive of our community.
Linda Rose
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!