Happy to support Geoff & Leslie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm so happy to support Geoff to continue as mayor and Leslie Stanton to join him as a new City Council member. Leslie has always been such a big and positive part of our community. She would be a wonderful addition to the council.

I'm so pleased with the job Geoff has done as mayor, especially with how clear, supportive and positive he has been during the COVID-19 crisis.

With so many people right now wanting to move out of cities, we have a unique opportunity to promote our town as a place to live, work or telecommute, and raise a family. Both Geoff and Leslie have always been very supportive of our community.

Linda Rose

St. Helena