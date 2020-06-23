Happy to support Geoff & Leslie

I'm so happy to support Geoff to continue as mayor and Leslie Stanton to join him as a new City Council member. Leslie has always been such a big and positive part of our community. She would be a wonderful addition to the council.

I'm so pleased with the job Geoff has done as mayor, especially with how clear, supportive and positive he has been during the COVID-19 crisis.

With so many people right now wanting to move out of cities, we have a unique opportunity to promote our town as a place to live, work or telecommute, and raise a family. Both Geoff and Leslie have always been very supportive of our community.

Linda Rose

St. Helena

