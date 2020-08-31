Hardy has done housing before

There are so many important issues that St. Helena needs to address it is difficult to prioritize or to find candidate “experts” in everything.
Workforce and affordable housing are high on my list for immediate focus because housing is related to many of our other needs and concerns. For years we have watched commute traffic in and out of the up valley increase – this is bad for our roads, climate change and the lives and families of those whose commute is lengthy.
We have a wine and hospitality industry, a hospital and a Main Street that are dependent upon employees who cannot begin to afford rent, if anything is available, or a home anywhere near their employment. Our economy needs those employees and we need them to be healthy and safe.
For almost three decades now St. Helena has ignored this situation or chosen to not accept viable proposals that have come before the city council. I am grateful for the few small projects that Our Town St. Helena and Turley have brought to fruition.
One step in addressing the challenges mentioned above would be to provide housing for our local workers. Their children could attend our schools where enrollment has dropped in recent years. This requires a city council that will make it a priority, engage with the community to demonstrate the reality of need and benefits, and seek and act upon opportunities.
Lester Hardy was on the St. Helena City Council when both Hunt's Grove and Stonebridge Apartments were approved. Those communities are so integrated into our landscape and community that many of you may not even know where they are. But their residents work at the bakery, the winery, the gas station or market that you may frequent. One helps me in my garden and his daughter attends the elementary school.
Lester is promising us he will keep housing a priority. He has done this before!
Loraine Stuart
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!