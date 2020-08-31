Hardy has done housing before

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are so many important issues that St. Helena needs to address it is difficult to prioritize or to find candidate “experts” in everything.

Workforce and affordable housing are high on my list for immediate focus because housing is related to many of our other needs and concerns. For years we have watched commute traffic in and out of the up valley increase – this is bad for our roads, climate change and the lives and families of those whose commute is lengthy.

We have a wine and hospitality industry, a hospital and a Main Street that are dependent upon employees who cannot begin to afford rent, if anything is available, or a home anywhere near their employment. Our economy needs those employees and we need them to be healthy and safe.

For almost three decades now St. Helena has ignored this situation or chosen to not accept viable proposals that have come before the city council. I am grateful for the few small projects that Our Town St. Helena and Turley have brought to fruition.