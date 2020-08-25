 Skip to main content
Hardy is the best choice for St. Helena City Council

Today's issues with the city are not for the meek. The issues are contentious and complicated. This is why I am wholeheartedly endorsing Lester Hardy. Lester understand the issues as his profession as a lawyer is right for the complex issues we face such water shortages.

Lester is a volunteer, community involved and a patriot. He has been active for a number of years with Kiwanis and multiple nonprofits. He stands up for the rights of individuals, something that is so lacking in the leadership of this country. We need more people like Lester in this world and as a member of the St. Helena City Council.

Cast your vote for Lester Hardy.

John Heflebower

St. Helena

