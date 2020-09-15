Hardy is uniquely qualified to provide leadership

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in support of Lester Hardy’s bid for St. Helena City Council. Lester is uniquely qualified to offer St. Helena experienced, effective and proven leadership, which the city needs in order to ensure a sustainable, economically healthy and vibrant future.

Lester is a thoughtful, intentional, and reasoned person. He has an intimate understanding of the challenges St. Helena faces developed over many decades as a resident and strengthened by his experience as a member of city council (1990-1994) and his time on the St. Helena Planning Commission (2017-present). Lester is focused on how to bridge the gap in our community that can make it hard to move projects forward and he is interested in solutions that help the city succeed.

We will need experience, institutional knowledge, and bridge building capability in our next city council to solve the issues this community is facing now and in years to come. Lester Hardy will be a strong contributor to this process to help ensure solutions that benefit our city.

We hope you will join us in support of Lester Hardy for St. Helena City Council.

Jessica Mennella and Dan Petroski

St. Helena