Help our Napa Valley neighbors in need

I wrote this letter last week and was waiting to get some more donation information for our food pantries, but perhaps the newspaper can help me with this. I am sorry I waited a week …

I love this place more than any place I have ever lived. This community is the most generous culture I have ever experienced and I believe this giving and reciprocal culture makes us all better people.

The Help Save Napa Restaurants initiative is inspiring and clearly needed and it is so great that our community jumps in to support our local restaurants.

May I throw in one more layer to this initiative? And a suggestion for badly needed giving opportunity? Can we budget in a donation to a local food pantry while we budget in our meal to support Help Save Napa Restaurants? That is, if we are going to spend $30 at a local restaurant, can $30 be donated to a local food pantry? It is still way less than the dining out experience we used to enjoy.

Why do this? Because even if a handful of restaurants are still operating, they are operating at minimal capacity and most of our beloved Napa Valley restaurant servers, bussers, bartenders, etc. have actually been laid off.

Laid off means terminated with no health benefits. COBRA (i.e. paying to continue health benefits) can be impossibly expensive to continue. We are talking about continuing health care during a pandemic. Think about that. How would you feel if you lost your health insurance during a global pandemic?

I am trying to assist my employees on their unemployment. It is painful. UI is delayed, confusing, hard to file for, and unfortunately, not all of our workers can even receive unemployment or CARES money. Plus, the CARES money has not landed in people’s accounts yet nor has the famous $600 per week in UI money.

Our people are hurting. These are our Napa Valley people, our family. They are relying on the charitable organizations, the food banks and some of them are living on food stamps. They are hurting but they are hurting quietly. They might not ask for help. We should not wait for them to.

Thank you supporting any/all of the Napa Valley charitable organizations.

Judith Rowlings

St. Helena

