Help our Napa Valley neighbors in need

I wrote this letter last week and was waiting to get some more donation information for our food pantries, but perhaps the newspaper can help me with this. I am sorry I waited a week …

I love this place more than any place I have ever lived. This community is the most generous culture I have ever experienced and I believe this giving and reciprocal culture makes us all better people.

The Help Save Napa Restaurants initiative is inspiring and clearly needed and it is so great that our community jumps in to support our local restaurants.

May I throw in one more layer to this initiative? And a suggestion for badly needed giving opportunity? Can we budget in a donation to a local food pantry while we budget in our meal to support Help Save Napa Restaurants? That is, if we are going to spend $30 at a local restaurant, can $30 be donated to a local food pantry? It is still way less than the dining out experience we used to enjoy.

Why do this? Because even if a handful of restaurants are still operating, they are operating at minimal capacity and most of our beloved Napa Valley restaurant servers, bussers, bartenders, etc. have actually been laid off.