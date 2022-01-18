Help valued locals remain local

Hello Up-Valley neighbors,

It’s that time again. A time when valued local residents working in St Helena are in need of an Upvalley home to rent.

Our friends and neighbors are Martha and Allen Taege, and the Deer Park home they have rented for 15 years has been sold. If you have or had kids go to the St. Helena Elementary school in the last 20+ years, you possibly got to know Martha who is a teacher’s aide there. While we are at work, Martha is on-scene with our kids.

They need to move by March 30, and while a two-bedroom home is preferred, a one-bedroom home is suitable for the two of them.

If you have a home to rent or know of one available, please contact Martha at 707-927-8280 or TTaege@comast.net. Let’s help some valued locals remain local.

Norm Manzer

St. Helena