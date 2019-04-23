1. The majority of Vineyard Valley (“VV”) residents want you to vote no.
2. “Rent stabilization” is political doublespeak for rent control.
3. Rents in Vineyard Valley are stable: leases have capped 3 percent annual rent increases for decades.
4. Rent control does not allow VV to bring rents to market rates between tenants. Over the long term revenues will decline, reducing money available to maintain and improve the park.
5. Rent control only applies to those who have a lease of 12 months or less. Of 215 homes, less than 10 have these. VV offers the opportunity of a 7-year lease to all residents.
6. While rent control may be voluntary for tenants, if Measure F passes it is not voluntary for VV. The business will have to make its accounting records public.
7. Rent control mandated disclosures to new tenants will be biased against leases of 12 months or more.
8. Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association is a nonprofit, trade association just like the Napa Valley Vintners Association, which helps members deal with government.
9. Under rent control the city will have to establish a new expensive bureucracy to regulate VV. All taxpayers will have to foot the bill.
10. Vineyard Valley was originally advertised in the 1970s as “a rare opportunity for an affordable second home or luxury retirement living.” There are 26 second homes in the park.
Ballots will be mailed May 6. Vote No on Measure F.
Mariam Hansen
Vineyard Valley