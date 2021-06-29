 Skip to main content
Here’s hoping that we can be of help to a local family

It is no secret that housing for local residents has become a critical issue, even before the Pacaso threat.

A local family of 25 years here in town has served as caretakers of a local vineyard estate for the past six years that included a home for them. The property is being sold and they are looking for another caretaker position with a home.

It is a family of four with two young adults and outstanding references. Might you be in need of their caretaking services or know of a two or three bedroom home that they could afford to rent? Hopefully we can help another local family remain local. Please give me a call at (707) 963-4005. Pass the word.

Norm Manzer

St. Helena

