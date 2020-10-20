Here’s my vote for Eric Hall for St. Helena City Council

The right new St. Helena City Council person is hiding in plain sight. Here’s my vote for Eric Hall.

Except for a very few bright spots, St. Helena has been poorly served by “the good old boy” local residents elected to lead us. You can just look at downtown St. Helena to see the terrible consequence that has caused. Eric has the experience and past success needed to start fast on our behalf.

The good news is that Eric Hall is not an “outsider.” He’s the perfect “hybrid” - born, educated and seasoned elsewhere. But connected to St. Helena with his marriage to Christy Pestoni, whose family has been here for 135 years.

Here’s what got me in the lineup for Eric: “As a proud resident of St Helena, university professor and small business owner, Eric Hall is dedicated to ensuring the community grows in a sustainable, responsible manner.”

Bill Ryan

St. Helena