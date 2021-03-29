Here's how to build affordable housing in St. Helena

It is insane to build workforce housing on expensive city-owned real estate like the Adams Street property. The cheaper the land, the more units that can be built.

Here is a solution to obtaining cheaper land.

How many acres of land do we need to build housing, both dwellings and apartments? I don’t know the answer, but let’s pretend we could solve our problems with 10 acres of land.

Check out our zoning map. You will note that we have an “Urban Limit Line” which encircles the town. The fact that it is redundant since we live in an Ag Preserve is not relevant here.

The City Council should approach all the land owners that abut the Urban Limit Line and hold a “reverse auction.” This is a perfect “market” solution.

They should say, “We need 10 acres. How little will you sell us an acre of land for? One might say $500,000/acre. Another might say five acres for $100,000/ acre. Another might say $60,000/acre. It doesn’t matter.

The city buys the 10 cheapest acres offered — wherever they are on the URL. The city then rezones those formerly Ag acres into “AHZ” Affordable Housing Zoning. Nothing but work force housing can be built there, in perpetuity.