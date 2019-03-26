We now know why President Trump so insisted on personal loyalty: hire people he felt he could comfortably fire in a crunch. He could replace an Attorney General with a bench warmer who submitted a job application in adequate time to be on the President's mind when needed, such as an opportunity to neuter perhaps his most dangerous adversary, Robert Mueller. Hiring Barr "trumped" Mueller as long as Barr could be relied on, and, indeed, he came through in the clutch. A good chess player, if not President?
There may be some winners in this, but in the long term more losers, I fear.
Wendell Laidley
St. Helena