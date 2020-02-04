There isn’t much that surprises me anymore. But I just heard something that did. The St. Helena City Council is seriously considering selling our publicly owned city land to a private hotel. At first I laughed because of course no city would sell public property out from the people. Especially a piece of property used by so many. But then I realized it wasn’t a joke, and it became another item on a list of badly behaving politicians advancing their own agendas, or maybe good politicians just being shortsighted, or trusting politicians being bullied and deceived by the people poised to make big money from the deal into thinking it’s critical to our very existence.
No matter what your political position is, everyone knows we don’t sell our land. From what I'm told, no St. Helena City Council has ever sold our land. If anything, we’ve bought land. The Adams Street property is one prime example, and consider annexing Meadowood and South St. Helena, who get water and public safety services from St. Helena. We should get part of that hotel sales tax.
Our American history and culture is not to sell America, but to buy it whenever possible. They say history is the key to the future, and if that’s true, then here’s a historical reminder:
Spain sold Florida to build reserves, and John Quincy Adams negotiated the purchase. I doubt Spain is looking back at selling Florida as a good choice by their predecessors.
When Russia decided to sell land, we bought it. Does anyone think Russia is glad they sold Alaska?
France chose to sell land because Napoleon said it was too expensive and they needed money. Jefferson jumped, and it’s now the present day states of Colorado, Nebraska, Montana, Louisiana, New Mexico, Wyoming and others. It's unlikely France celebrates they no longer own a third of the Western U.S.
You have free articles remaining.
Shortsighted decisions by politicians to sell land to fund whatever they think is important at the time have proven to be extremely detrimental moves.
The U.S. has suffered costly wars, painful shortages during the Great Depression, and deficits throughout history. No one, of any political affiliation, under even the toughest circumstances suggests we sell off part of America for the cash we need for infrastructure, services or even national defense.
Yes, we're a city, not a country. And this was all in the past. But America's very way of life is based on actions and documents hundreds of years old.
History is a great teacher. The five locals sitting on the St. Helena City Council should think about that before they try to sell our public land and lose it for every generation forward. Write to citycouncil@cityofsthelena.org
Don Rolind
St. Helena