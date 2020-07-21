Hometown St. Helena gal changes course

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have lived in lovely St. Helena since 1979 and fought various battles vs. Super Safeways, Chevy’s Restaurant chain and others to preserve our small town feeling over the years. However, our city has lost the vibrancy it once had when I helped lead the charge with Leslie Stanton and Faith Echtermeyer in 2004 to preserve the Adams Street Property from development at one of the many city council meetings called to address this property.

Back in those days, there were no empty store fronts. We had two barbershops, two breakfast places, a shoe repair shop and other businesses that served locals and tourists. Our town is dying. At 7:30 p.m. on any given Friday night (pre-COVID) there are only a few cars parked along Main Street. We do not have restaurants and nightlife that attracts anyone under 55 years old!

Our sidewalks are abysmal and hazardous. Our streets are like washboards and to see restaurants close on Railroad Avenue has been totally depressing. No one refutes that city hall should be bulldozed and completely redone, but even worse is that our city staff has to take a pay cut because we don’t have the financial reserves to support them in a time of crisis.