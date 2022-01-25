Housing awaits approval in St. Helena

Our organization the Saint Helena Housing Coalition (SHHC) was formed in 2019 as a public interest nonprofit 501c3 dedicated to bringing larger "affordable" workforce housing projects to Saint Helena. Our focus is on those who work here that make between $50,000 and $120,000 referred to as the “Missing Middleclass”.

By our analysis there are at least five Saint Helena projects of varying sizes with approximately 233 units that are designed for those making less than $50,000. But, to date, none for those making more!

The 2020 U.S. Census adjusted to include the most current data suggests that 46.6% of all of our single-family residences are now second homes. By comparison Yountville lost their school when they hit 36% in second homes.

SHHC submitted a revised offer on Friday, January 21, 2022, to the city to develop, manage and maintain up to eighty-nine apartments at the easternmost end of the Adams Street property using 2.3 acres out of the total 5.6 acres.

If possible, preference will be given to police, firefighters, nurses, and teachers and restricted to those who have worked here full time or have a written offer of employment. All will pay an amount equal to thirty (30%) percent of their household income, included utilities.

SHHC has offered to pay the city up to $520,000 for a sixty-seven-year ground lease. That money would support an approximate $4.5 million dollar bond to then, finally, develop the remaining 3.3 acres into the long envisioned civic center and could include an in & outdoor community theater, space for a permanent home for the Farmer’s Market, play area for children formal and sculpture gardens and of course a permanent walking trail to the Napa River. A PowerPoint with a fuller description is available at our website www.sthelenahc.org.

These proposed eighty-nine apartment units would provide 35% of Saint Helena’s 2023-2031 RHNA allocation, provide upwards of 150 children for our schools, as well as parents for the PTA, coaches for our youth sports teams and members of our social clubs. It also means that there may be eighty-nine spouses who might be interested in part- or full-time work in town. Then maybe our restaurants could stay open seven days a week!

Imagine a concrete offer to provide 35% of the forthcoming RHNA allocation versus the problematic fifteen “Opportunity Sites” identified at last week’s Housing Element Workshop.

If you think this a worthwhile project that should be considered by the Saint Helena City Council, please email them and express your opinion. If you disagree, please send me an email so that we might have a further discussion regarding the merits of our proposal. (Contact info is on our website.)

Rick Crebs

St. Helena Housing Coalition