How to fund St. Helena's City Hall and police station

I’m pretty sure the great majority of St. Helena’s citizens agree we need a new City Hall and Police Station. It appears that $20 million will get us a new City Hall and Police Station, fund $2 million of library improvements and make the $2 million down payment on repairing our storm drain system. This all seems quite reasonable. Causing so much disagreement is how to fund this.

The simplest and best way to fund this sort of project is through the issuance of General Obligation Bonds repaid through property tax assessments. This is exactly how we funded our fire station 30 years ago and how the school district funded most of their improvements. Based on recently reported city-wide property assessed values (not the higher market value) of $2.8 billion, it would cost a property owner approximately $35 per $100,000 of assessed value, annually. Hypothetically, if your home’s assessed value (not market value) is $400,000, it would cost you $140 a year to help build a new City Hall and Police Station. If you were someone who moved here in say the last five years and you paid $1 million for your home, it would cost you approximately $350 a year.