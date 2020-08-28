× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m voting for Joe Biden. Why? The United States is facing the greatest crisis since World War II. A pandemic has invaded our country with the determination that we saw with the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. After that attack Franklin Roosevelt’s response was to bring the might of our nation together in a united front. President Trump’s reaction has been underwhelming. Each state has been left to face this new enemy on its own. There has been no united federal plan to fight this new enemy.

A second crisis has followed the pandemic to our shores. It is environmental. Record temperatures are redefining the U.S. climate. Scientists have for years warned us that greenhouse gases are warming our atmosphere and would cause storms more powerful than we have ever seen. California is on fire because of this environmental crisis. Inaction has been the president’s response while hurricanes and tornadoes ravage our country.

Our populace must come together to tackle our problems. This president attacks minorities and women like a schoolhouse bully. We need a leader who can appeal to the best in us. I believe in Joe Biden.

N.R. Bob Winters

St. Helena