I can’t take Mr. Warren’s pandemic position seriously

In reading Mr. Warren’s commentary (St. Helena Star, May 7, 2020) on his attitude toward the current COVID-19 pandemic a parenthetic statement astounded me. Mr. Warren said the following, “When we were kids, if a classmate came down with the chicken pox, measles, or mumps, parents would take their kids to the homes of the infected ones so their own children could catch the virus, and then become immune so it wouldn’t harm them later in life.” Where did Mr. Warren grow up? In the U.S.?

I am a bit older than Mr. Warren and when I was growing up in the 1940s and 1950s when a child was sick with one of these diseases their home was quarantined. No one was in the infected child’s home except the immediate family. The Health Department tacked a red QUARANTINED card on the front door to remind others to stay away. Having had chicken pox and measles I remember the worst part being kept inside and away from friends for a week or two.

I really have never previously heard of parental action like Mr. Warren suggests in his commentary. The idea of intentionally infecting your children with a serious illness is just ludicrous.

In making the statement quoted above, Mr. Warren precludes any reason to take his pandemic position seriously.

Jim Przybylinski

St. Helena

