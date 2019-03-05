As always, Napa Valley residents have been generous. "RV to Paradise," a grass-roots effort to help provide stable housing to Paradise residents who lost their homes in the Camp Fire, has received $6,000 in donations, as well as a donated 5th wheel. I know we can do more. Let's get these folks out of the rain!
To make your tax-free donation, please go to fwunv.org and click on RV to Paradise, or send a check to FWUNV RV2 at P.O. Box 383, St. Helena, CA 94574 (memo: RV to Paradise).
Susan Davis
St. Helena