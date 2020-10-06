I’m casting my vote for Eric Hall for St. Helena City Council

I’ve struggled for many years with the lack of action and decisiveness from the council after countless committees, public hearings, and consultants. They were all worthwhile, giving us options, and facts. But now it’s time to make some decisions. Taking no action is a decision in itself and I fear it’s the easy political choice. Meanwhile, our town continues to deteriorate.

Eric’s business background, finance experience, and interest in looking at innovative solutions is what we need. While everyone running has the best interest of this town at heart, not everyone is qualified to run it like a prosperous business. And running it like a business does not mean we have to sacrifice other important values like access to open space, community facilities, and sustainability. If we prosper, we can achieve all of that. And I believe Eric can help us get there.