I would like to bring everyone’s attention to Rene Sculatti, who wanted to share the love.
I was the lucky person that signed up getting a raffle ticket and won the drawing for her $1,000 shopping spree in celebration of Amelia Claire’s 30th anniversary.
I was in the store from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Renee making my shopping spree soooo fun. With Renee’s help I’ve stocked up on lovely new clothes and accessories.
Rene did definitely find her niche, her passion, doing retail!
Shop local. Shop Amelia Claire.
Yunette J. Salazar
St. Helena