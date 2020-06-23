I'm retiring from the library, running for St. Helena City Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As some of you may have heard I am retiring at the end of June after almost 34 years at the Saint Helena Public Library. But I am not disappearing. My intention is to volunteer enough so that the patrons, especially the young ones, do not even realize that I retired.

Entering my retirement years, I plan to stay actively involved and that starts today with my announcement that I intend to run for St. Helena City Council, 2020. Serving on City Council would be an opportunity for me to advocate for the visions of our local community and have them realized in city policy and long-term planning.

I am running on the same platform/ticket, i.e., "The Hometown Community Ticket," as incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and I intend to support his vision, work, and commitment to this community that we both love and believe in.

My family has farmed grapes in this city since the late 1940s. I have enjoyed my life in Saint Helena, graduating from the high school, raising my family, working at my beloved library for my career, and watching my parents as they grew older. Our schools, the library, our friends and neighbors, and this community have all made it a great place to live.

We are at a critical juncture in the history of our town. For decades we have protected the foundation of community, putting families first.