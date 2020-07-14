I'm supporting Mayor Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton for the St. Helena City Council

How narrow minded must one be to posit Hometown must mean us versus them? Maybe that’s what it means to Koberstein, but it certainly isn’t so for Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton. I don’t know anybody any more non-discriminatory and welcoming to all people -- old, young, newcomers, old timers, Latino, African American, Indigenous American, LGBTQ, Caucasian and anybody I may have missed, than our Mayor or Leslie Stanton.

Perhaps Koberstein does not really believe what she says. Maybe this is just a campaign strategy. I don’t know. But for whatever reason she wrote such a negative and disparaging letter, I do know people usually reflect what is in their own heart when they make judgments. “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

The Hometown team isn’t perfect, but they are honest, dependable, solid people with admirable core values. They will continue to work hard to support all the people of St. Helena. They will work hard to promote environmentally responsible development. They will work hard to foster diversified financial stability. They will continue to address any issues that confront our community and they will do so in an above board and respectable manner.