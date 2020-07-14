I'm supporting Mayor Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton for the St. Helena City Council

First, to the 525 people who signed the petition to Protect the Adams Street Property from hotel/motel development, my deepest and heartfelt apologies for getting your hopes up on what turned out to be an effort that could not survive the presumed strategy of our city attorney.
I want you to know that after the city attorney advised me in January that the initiative was potentially flawed, I did consult a lawyer. While weaknesses were identified, we determined they were not fatal. The city attorney’s decision not to stop the petition at that point reinforced my naive belief that if sufficient signatures were obtained the city would allow the initiative to go forward, despite the imperfections. That was a big mistake and, again, I am so sorry for the disappointment this failure has caused all of you who so enthusiastically signed the petition.
Still smarting from the pain of the failed initiative while perusing the Star online today, I came across a letter to the editor submitted by Mary Koberstein. My feelings of shock and disbelief from last night quickly changed to those of sadness and dismay. What kind of a community are we becoming where taking pride in being born and raised in the town you love constitutes a message of exclusivity and entitlement? Or, more specifically, what kind of a person makes that kind of a judgment?
How narrow minded must one be to posit Hometown must mean us versus them? Maybe that’s what it means to Koberstein, but it certainly isn’t so for Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton. I don’t know anybody any more non-discriminatory and welcoming to all people -- old, young, newcomers, old timers, Latino, African American, Indigenous American, LGBTQ, Caucasian and anybody I may have missed, than our Mayor or Leslie Stanton.
Perhaps Koberstein does not really believe what she says. Maybe this is just a campaign strategy. I don’t know. But for whatever reason she wrote such a negative and disparaging letter, I do know people usually reflect what is in their own heart when they make judgments. “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”
The Hometown team isn’t perfect, but they are honest, dependable, solid people with admirable core values. They will continue to work hard to support all the people of St. Helena. They will work hard to promote environmentally responsible development. They will work hard to foster diversified financial stability. They will continue to address any issues that confront our community and they will do so in an above board and respectable manner.
In July of 2018, after paying over $175,000.00 in consulting fees, Kosmont Companies presented a report to the City wherein the question is asked: “Does the city want to pursue the status quo approach in which St. Helena is becoming characterized as a 'second home' community – or pursue an approach that allows a residential, live/work/play environment for all generations?”
If you look carefully at Mary Koberstein’s track record as a city council member you will see she definitely represents the status quo approach in which St. Helena is becoming characterized as a “second home” community. This isn’t surprising considering her last 10 years of employment before moving to St. Helena in 2014 was as general counsel for a development firm in Chicago.
If you look carefully at Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton’s track records you will see they are definitely committed to pursuing approaches that allow a residential, live/work/play environment for all generations here in this unique and lovely town that we all want to see thrive.
A vote for Mary Koberstein is a vote for large scale development that puts financial gain above all else. A vote for Geoff Ellsworth or Leslie Stanton is a vote that puts the health and wellbeing of our entire community above all else. Choose wisely!
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena
