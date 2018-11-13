Thanks to City Councilmember Paul Dohring for opening this key subject: A need for a Youth Master Plan -- and the St. Helena Star Editorial Board for featuring it. Looks like we have an early responder. Let me tell you about the already up and running St. Helena High School Fishing Club.
It was started organically by students who came to teacher Evan Blasingame, said they wanted to form a fishing club and asked him if he would be their faculty advisor. Here are the members of the Club’s Executive Board: Mitchell Wilms, president; Francis Aquilina, vice president; Tyler Dutra, secretary and Stefan Beckmann, treasurer.
A student fishing club is a good fit for St. Helena because it is way more than just catching fish. Opportunities abound for community building, learning about the outdoors, practicing conservation and providing an avenue for youth involvement in our area.
It is dynamic by its nature. They are adding items to their mission statement that will keep the club alive and functioning forever.
Fishing is fun; smiles are part of the sport. Founding club members understand that and make it a key club objective.
The St. Helena High School Fishing Club has a solid “adult connector” factor. We have dozens and dozens of accomplished fisherpersons in town. All of them wanting to “pay it forward” by expanding youth’s understanding and enjoyment of fishing. I’m sure the club will need some modest funding as they move forward. An early need is for a couple of dozen rod and reel sets.
I plan to contribute an amount that equals one guided fishing trip as my own tribute to this wonderful new youth-led project. With your help, the St. Helena High School Fishing Club is poised to increase opportunities for youth engagement in our community. You can contribute with a check payable to “St. Helena High School.” Put “Fishing Club” on the check memo line. Mailing address is St. Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574
Interesting bit of St. Helena equipment ancient history: there is solid evidence that California Native Americans from as far away as San Diego came to St. Helena for obsidian from our own Glass Mountain to craft into tools and weapons, including tiny fishing hooks made from little slivers of obsidian.
Fishing is America’s noble sport. It was based on the simple need for people to eat. Earliest Native Americans learned and practiced conservation and preservation for their enlightened self-interest of needing another trout and another rabbit to bring home to the campfire every day.
Then, as mankind needed to recreate and challenge the outdoors, people fished for fun -- always returning those fish unharmed they didn’t need to eat.
A logical extension was competitions for different types of fishing -- including fly-casting -- without a hook on the line. The 2018 World’s Champion Flycaster is the Bay Area’s 14-year-old Maxine McCormick. Maxine just defended her accuracy title in the world championships held in England, and won the Salmon distance category, too.
I started fishing through the ice with my grandfather, Mike Randall, on Worden’s Pond in Rhode Island when I was 6. His wife, my grandmother, Josephine, fried up our catch for supper. That got me started and I have fished ever since. My son, Alex, and his children, Jack, Sarah and David, are all hooked, too. Dozens of times every week local folks ask me how the fishing is. From farther away, others do the winding motion on an imaginary reel to make a connection. Best yet -- they all smile.
I’m proud to be your own local fishing scribe. You have let me into your living room 333 times over the past 16 years of my “Fishing Is My Day Job” column in the St. Helena Star. Thanks.
Bill Ryan
St. Helena