In praise of St Helena Appliance

I ordered an over-the-stove microwave before
the shelter-in-place shut down many a store.
I was told it would be something like a week
or two before an installation date I could seek.
Several days after it arrived was the first date
of installation open to me. To them I did state
it might be tricky, so I wanted their very best.
I was told I was getting him. So, I felt blessed.
That day arrived and I was surprised
He entered my home and I surmised
he did not seem to worry about the virus being here
and I offered him hand cleaner so he wouldn’t fear.
Before he came, I had wiped down everything
but forgetting the doorbell which he would ring.
He was a pleasant man who worked with such skill,
doing extra work to make the surface sturdier still.
He glued on a piece of wood and didn’t use screws.
I was surprised at that and it did me much amuse.
That morning some screws that were on my desk chair
were pulling out with their heads buried, so I did dare
to ask if he thought his special glue would help fix it.
He came and looked at the chair on which I often sit.
“No,” he said and proceeded there to disassemble it
and with his tools he fixed it, so I could again on it sit.
It didn’t take long, but by his generosity I was struck
as he returned to the installation was I ever in luck.
Given that we were then sheltering in place
It was nice to even see another human’s face,
and to chat while he was here for me was also a delight
as he skillfully fit the oven into a space which was tight.
I offered a tip, he declined though he deserved it without doubt
and suggested I give it to a needy person I’d told him all about.
The family-owned business has a reputation that is well-earned
for anyone who has used their services, that they have learned.
So, on choosing a dealer not only does the product matter,
but the installation is equally as important as the latter.
If it’s quality you want, my friends, look no further than
St Helena Appliance and you too then will become a fan.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville
