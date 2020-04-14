In praise of St Helena Appliance

That morning some screws that were on my desk chair

were pulling out with their heads buried, so I did dare

to ask if he thought his special glue would help fix it.

He came and looked at the chair on which I often sit.

“No,” he said and proceeded there to disassemble it

and with his tools he fixed it, so I could again on it sit.

It didn’t take long, but by his generosity I was struck

as he returned to the installation was I ever in luck.

Given that we were then sheltering in place

It was nice to even see another human’s face,

and to chat while he was here for me was also a delight

as he skillfully fit the oven into a space which was tight.

I offered a tip, he declined though he deserved it without doubt

and suggested I give it to a needy person I’d told him all about.

The family-owned business has a reputation that is well-earned