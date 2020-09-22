In St. Helena, vote for Ellsworth, Stanton at this critical time

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I write to support Geoff Ellsworth for mayor of St. Helena and Leslie Stanton for City Council. As we near a contentious election both at the local and national level, it is imperative that we dig deep into the issues that each candidate stands for and against. We are in a critical time where progressive actions are not a choice, they are a necessity. The pandemic, wildfires, and Black Lives Matter movements have revealed the need and urgency of progressive actions. There is a need for candidates who will protect the people, the land, and the future. It is heartening to see that we have two community leaders, Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton, who have committed to addressing a number of these environmental and social issues.

Notably, the recent wildfires affirmed the need to act aggressively against climate change. While national and global events and policies about climate change dominate much of the news cycle, we must not overlook the long term and large scale impacts of local policy. Issues such as waste management require critical examination. Having studied land use change, food systems and waste issues related to climate change, I support Ellsworth’s concerns with the location of the Clover Flat Landfill and suggestions to look into relocation as well as exploration of a comprehensive look at waste management in Napa County.