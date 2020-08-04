In St. Helena, vote for Geoff & Leslie, vote for measured progress

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted much of our way of life as a nation, state and community. Often the comments among us are voiced, "We look forward to getting back to normal.” If normal is going forth with building hotels and resorts so an elite few can sip cocktails on a patio viewing Mt. St. Helena, where neighbors formerly had access to the view as well, I want no part of "normal." It makes no sense to decry the empty storefronts on Main Street, yet advocate for constructing more, consuming more. Those types of solutions have become passe and are shortsighted in our valley facing the challenges of the global climate crisis.
Attempts to control the coronavirus have taken control of our former way of life. We do, however, control the power to vote for candidates to carry forth quality of life ideals that include citizens from all walks of life and prioritizing sustainable practices. I trust that Geoff Ellsworth's ability to actively listen to the concerns of our community and collaborate on solutions as he has done the first two years as mayor will continue into his next term.
Having Leslie Stanton serve on the city council will keep our city moving forward responsibly. I admire Leslie and Geoff's appreciation for the work that previous city leaders and community members devoted to a vision of St. Helena that did not include big box stores and franchise restaurants.
Our elders contributed to the quality of life we now enjoy in this little town acclaimed as "The Heart of the Napa Valley." It is our obligation and privilege to continue the vision for future generations. Once society is free to move about in the post COVID times, visitors will continue to arrive. Not because we paved and built and constructed beyond what the resources could sustain, but because we didn’t.
Votes for Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton will be votes in favor of measured progress in the present, and a legacy for the future that we can be proud to pass on.
Christie Molinari
St. Helena
