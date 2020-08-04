In St. Helena, vote for Geoff & Leslie, vote for measured progress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted much of our way of life as a nation, state and community. Often the comments among us are voiced, "We look forward to getting back to normal.” If normal is going forth with building hotels and resorts so an elite few can sip cocktails on a patio viewing Mt. St. Helena, where neighbors formerly had access to the view as well, I want no part of "normal." It makes no sense to decry the empty storefronts on Main Street, yet advocate for constructing more, consuming more. Those types of solutions have become passe and are shortsighted in our valley facing the challenges of the global climate crisis.

Attempts to control the coronavirus have taken control of our former way of life. We do, however, control the power to vote for candidates to carry forth quality of life ideals that include citizens from all walks of life and prioritizing sustainable practices. I trust that Geoff Ellsworth's ability to actively listen to the concerns of our community and collaborate on solutions as he has done the first two years as mayor will continue into his next term.

Having Leslie Stanton serve on the city council will keep our city moving forward responsibly. I admire Leslie and Geoff's appreciation for the work that previous city leaders and community members devoted to a vision of St. Helena that did not include big box stores and franchise restaurants.