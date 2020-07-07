In St. Helena, we are supported by our police department

Since mid-March, life in St. Helena has been turned upside down by a pandemic which, in our everyday lives, we didn’t see coming. Then in the midst of still-unresolved COVID-19, BLM and police responsibilities come to the forefront of our national television news, newspaper headlines and social media posts.

Good news is always welcome -- Let’s acknowledge how fortunate we are in St. Helena to be supported by our local police department. We have well-trained officers who have positive attitudes, and are involved in the community. The St. Helena Star’s Police Log reminds us of the many issues the PD deals with yet we can feel supported by the officers and the volunteers.