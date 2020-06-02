In St. Helena, we’re not protesting, but bearing witness

Thanks for covering the vigil on Monday at 12 p.m. We saw the photo on the Napa Valley Register website, and we wanted to relate a couple of things that may have been misinterpreted.
The vigil -- which had been organized by Women Stand Up and Beth Lincoln -- was in recognition of the sadness in the death of George Floyd and the devastation that we all feel at the unjustified death of another person of color. And yes, that death was caused by police officers. And yes, the upshot has been protest, rioting, and looting across the U.S. and elsewhere. There are no words that fully or adequately express the anguish, and certainly this anguish has led to incredible anger in many communities.
However, the vigil in St. Helena was not about a protest against our police officers in St. Helena, and the real story on Monday was that -- in addition to the people who spontaneously showed up in front of Lyman Park -- St. Helena's finest and Mayor Geoff (Ellsworth) came out to commiserate in our peaceful demonstration. Cars honked, people spontaneously arrived, and the officers and mayor all expressed their sense of sadness and distress. This was a solidarity in which our city and our county should acknowledge.
To say we were protesting misses the mark. We were all bearing witness to the anger and anguish in our communities, to the sadness and the distress that has transformed our country, and to the injustices that separates citizen from citizen.
Tom Stockwell
St. Helena
