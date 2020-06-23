In St. Helena, where do we go from here?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Councilmember Mary Koberstein -- Enlighten us.

You have been on the council for several years, so you had and have your chances for dealing with and mediating -- moderating all the issues that we are facing, and have to deal with. Why did you not accomplish or solve any of these predicaments?

As a council member you possesses the same power as the mayor and have access to the same information as the mayor. So what is the sudden unexpected difference?

Did you grow wings? You see the light, you accept reality. You have a particular plan, a strategy that is taking under consideration all of the changes that our society has to bear, has to accept, adapt to, and deal with?

Now you suddenly become a super woman, and elevate yourself by intending to be the mayor of our long-suffering hometown, St. Helena. We all are aware of the laundry list of problems, so you did not reveal anything that we have not heard many times before.

It is typical of politics, the people run for office, they all point out the long list of problems that we are facing, but they never propose any realistic tangible solution to our accumulated predicaments.