In support of Geoff Ellsworth for St. Helena Mayor

I was not planning on writing this letter because I live in Rutherford and do not vote in St. Helena. What made me want to write in support of Geoff Ellsworth is I just love his passion for St. Helena. I see him out and about talking to people almost every time I go to town. I see him playing chess with my 13-year-old daughter at the Friday Chess Club.

I know of his commitment to St. Helena because he has called me a number of times to discuss issues that I have been involved with concerning land use, water, and sustainability. I know he cares about children since we worked together to make sure kids in the community were able to get outside and play sports during COVID.

The community is lucky to have three people willing to run for mayor during a time when politics is so divisive and mean.

Geoff is always working for what he believes is best for the town and I support his vision.

Michael Honig

Rutherford