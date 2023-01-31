In the Country: A cast of characters

Maybe it’s the lifestyle that attracts them. Maybe they were always here and I am the newcomer and only now learning about them. Maybe “normal” people change when they get here. I am talking about characters. I love the characters who call this place home.

We had a beehive attached outside in the nook where the chimney meets the roof and somehow the bees were getting into the house. Bees are good to have around but not when they are zooming around the kitchen during lunch. It was time to call the eco-conscious beekeeper to rescue the hive and move it to a better location. Our main selection criterion was who could move the hive the soonest. The “Bee Guy” came within hours, fully decked out with all the gear. He climbed his ladder and while I watched, he was stung by a bunch of bees. How many I will never know, but he was victorious in removing the hive and saving it. As he was wrapping up with welts and sting marks all over, he mentioned with a smile, “This is my first job; I’m still getting the hang of the equipment.”

Another craftsman was retained to repair tiles in a shower in an upstairs bathroom. He showed up with enough big bags and cases that it looked like he was moving in. I never like to hover around any repair person, so I showed him the bathroom and he went to work. A little while later we jumped out of our skins when a horn sounded that resembled a blast from a tugboat or a foghorn. The tile guy liked to test the acoustics in showers. To do so, he would play his trombone in the shower as loud as he could. He sounded pretty good.

Then there is the pool guy with the braided ponytail who sings while he skims. To him, every bug, spider, tadpole, snake, mouse or other creature is worthy of being rescued. He gently skims them out and places them in the bushes to live another day. He talks to them as they scamper or crawl away with reassurances that a better day is coming. I think if it were up to him he would turn the pool into a pond for the critters, and it pains him to deal with chlorine. He could be in a Disney movie.

Then there is the local neighborhood women’s club. Although I have never attended a meeting (I am not welcome), I know many claim to be descendants of survivors of the Donner Party. No one asks too many questions about that episode. The mission or purpose of the group is not quite clear, other than that of a social club with time for grieving over the newcomers who are ruining the valley. They have a great time while they meet for lunch and drink heavily, mostly martinis at 11 a.m. Dues for the club are $10 per year.

Did I tell you the one about the gopher trapper who uses bubblegum for bait? How about the handyman who drives the Bentley convertible and never puts the top up? He keeps his tools in the back seat and never works in the rain.

Characters enter into our lives at random times for unpredictable durations. The traits they share are that their intentions are always good and honorable. They are generous in their spirit and know that they might be unique and are proud of it; they are not going to change. Many linger on the edge of talking too much. Each time I see an obituary of a character I am saddened that the world lost someone who made it a little more interesting.