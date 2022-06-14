In the Country: A lunch up for auction

Lunch in wine country can be full of confusing options. Sometimes a lunch is a commitment that could sort of take all day. Those are the ones spent with friends that can make you linger for three hours over a chicken Caesar salad with a few glasses of wine. Visitors believe the locals have those extra-long lunches every day and finish just in time for a nap followed by a fine dinner. Would that it were so. Other times lunch is a grab-and-go sandwich from the Model Bakery that you eat while driving and hope the mayonnaise doesn’t drop in your lap. Most lunches are likely to settle between these two. I like all kinds of lunches but those three-hour lunches are the ones that are memorable and rare.

Luck shone down on me recently in the lunch department. I was invited to one of those long and languid events that begin at noon and ends at three. My two lunch partners included a longtime friend and a semi-famous winemaker. There was no birthday, anniversary or divorce finalization involved. The only celebration was to have lunch together, that’s all. I was not disappointed. The winemaker was generous enough to bring a very special bottle of wine that was probably worth more than my car. We drank it with pleasure while we swapped unverifiable stories and agreed that we were, indeed, very lucky guys. Looking back, I would call the event “a casual and intimate lunch at a nice restaurant with one of wine country’s most celebrated winemakers.”

Just a few days later I attended a benefit dinner at a hotel in San Francisco. You know the event: several hundred crammed into the “Grand Ballroom” seated at round tables of eight waiting to be served chicken, beef or, for the adventurous, vegetarian. This particular benefit was designed to raise money for a private school in a poverty-stricken part of town, a very worthy cause. As always, as dessert was served so did the inevitable auction begin with glass tinkling and “Quiet please!!!” The auctioneer surveyed the crowd hoping that we'd had a few glasses of wine before the bidding began. The first few items in the auction catalog included a jersey autographed by Joe Montana and one signed by Draymond Green. The next grouping of items included dinner for eight at Gott’s Roadside and an olive oil tasting for 20 people. All very good prizes for some lucky bidder.

And then it was time for the auctioneer to up the ante. The auction items now included the chance to bid on a golf getaway at Silverado or a weekend in Carmel. One of the items on the list of the truly special items was “a casual and intimate lunch at a nice restaurant with one of the most celebrated winemakers in wine country.” Wait. That description sounds familiar. Not only that, the lunch in question was with the same fine fellow I recently enjoyed lunchtime with. Should I bid? What if no one takes up the bidding? There was no need to worry as the bidding was robust and the lunch was sold for thousands of dollars. Although my auction bids didn’t result in any prize, I left the dinner with big smile.

Auction season is approaching and the largesse of all of wine country will soon be on display for many worthy causes. My recent auction adventure reminded me of what I have been preaching to the kids for years. I say, “Do you know that people come from all over the world to do what we get to do all the time?”

Maybe I should be one of the prizes at an auction. Never mind. I doubt anyone would bid.

Rich Moran enjoys spending time in wine country having lunch.