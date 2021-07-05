In the Country: Appreciating grape engineers

Between the rows of grapes some vineyards look like abandoned lots, full of overgrown weeds with the vines reaching out to each other in a tangle. Those are the exceptions. Most of the vineyard rows look more like golf course fairways with a rose bush at the end. If I had a big tractor with all of those attachments my yard might look like that too.

The experts talk about drainage in vineyards. Drainage must be important although it never rains around here and is not ever anything I worry about. They tell me the drainage affects the terroir, yet another mystery. I do know that when the soil is full of rocks and looks like nothing will ever grow there, it’s good for the grapes. The engineering involved in the soil involves volcanoes and the movement tectonic plates, which happened before the Model Bakery was built.