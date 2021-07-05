In the Country: Appreciating grape engineers

My math skills were such that I never considered a career in engineering. I am in awe of those who can use that analytical ability in good and creative ways. Forget that someone in California is controlling helicopters on Mars, I am still working on how they build simple bridges or stone arches. We usually don’t think about all the engineering it takes for the simple things we do or consume every day. Even the engineering required for a vineyard is mind-boggling for me. Like breathing or Wi-Fi, we just never think about it.
Forget the grapes and wine for a minute and consider vineyard engineering, starting with the drip lines that string along under the vines. Some of those drip lines extend for what look like miles. How does the water get to the end of those lines without the pressure causing the line to explode? And how do those little widgets that drip the water know where to drop the water? The widgets always seem to hit the vine with water and avoid the weeds. Some vineyards have overhead sprinklers that shoot the water like cannons. I have not seen those at Home Depot.
The wires that hold up the vines are another piece of engineering that is impressive, at least to me. When I try to string a wire between tomato plants the wire immediately droops and the tomatoes end up on the ground. The vineyards string wires for miles to keep the vines vertical and they don’t droop. They must have special anti-droopy wire tools.
Between the rows of grapes some vineyards look like abandoned lots, full of overgrown weeds with the vines reaching out to each other in a tangle. Those are the exceptions. Most of the vineyard rows look more like golf course fairways with a rose bush at the end. If I had a big tractor with all of those attachments my yard might look like that too.
The experts talk about drainage in vineyards. Drainage must be important although it never rains around here and is not ever anything I worry about. They tell me the drainage affects the terroir, yet another mystery. I do know that when the soil is full of rocks and looks like nothing will ever grow there, it’s good for the grapes. The engineering involved in the soil involves volcanoes and the movement tectonic plates, which happened before the Model Bakery was built.
I understand that the vineyard rows need to be very straight but how do they make every row, even the very long ones, so straight and parallel to each other? Are there strings or measuring tapes that long? I did learn in high school math that any two lines will eventually merge but I sure don’t see it in any of the vineyards. I do see rows converging in my planted rows of sunflowers. The end poles in the vineyards are always at the exact right angle too. I don’t know how they do that either. The vineyard engineering techniques are not new which makes them even more impressive. I suspect some of them go back to the Romans and before when the vineyard workers couldn’t ask Siri for answers to math questions.
The romance of the vines is not in the engineering. But the engineering is what eventually leads to that bottle that we enjoy. The winemaker is the magician who is lauded for skills in chemistry that we mortals can only imagine. The engineers in the vineyards deserve some credit too.
Next time you are sipping on that special Cabernet and extolling the subtle hints of elderberries and black licorice, think about all the other pieces that had to come together in order for you to do the swirling.
Rich Moran roams wine country admiring all the marvels of engineering.