Some people have places that are called estates. The criteria that define an estate are not quite clear to me. I think the main requirement is to have a shiny iron gate that opens with a password. Some people have places that are called a ranch. A ranch is defined by having a house you can’t see from the road and a dry creek full of rattlesnakes. When someone refers to their place as “the cabin” you can be sure they are being falsely modest about a home they love.

Some people name their property. Some names are clever like “Sweet Release” and “Paradise Found.” I tend to like the more imaginative ones that tell a story as well. I bet the house named “The Barking Lot” is one full of dogs surrounded by lots of angry neighbors. And the house named “The Nest Egg” tells me someone drained their 401K to buy a house they can’t afford. I hope that it was a wise decision. The actual definition of a villa is “a country residence maintained as a retreat for a wealthy person.” We have a lot of both of those around, but the word villa is usually reserved for wineries or restaurants.

Using the word “casa” in describing a property usually creates a mystery. Is it a huge Spanish-themed place with a tile roof surrounded by olive trees, or is it a dirt-floored adobe? No one refers to their wine country residence as a mansion or palace although there sure are a lot of them around. Many of the new ones look like the W Hotel or a prison. Tastes in architecture can vary. Anyone who claims their place as a “shack” is usually referring to a 10,000-square-foot château. Ha ha ha, it’s not a funny joke.

Most of us refer to our abode as the “house.” As in, “Come on over to the house” or “Our house burned down in the last fire.” The house is THE place, which brings me to the Kennedys' place in Hyannis Port. It is a “compound.”

Although I have never been to Hyannis Port or to the Kennedys' home or done any real research about the place, it lives in my imagination. Whether I learned about it through news reports, coffee-table books, or just the mystique of that family, I know about the Kennedy compound. Their compound smells like a family lives there and might be sort of cluttered with sports equipment, wet dogs and shoes all over the place. The compound has long been in the family and it became the place that the Kennedys most associated with home, where they had big family meals, celebrated holidays and played touch football. It must be in a nice neighborhood where you won’t get bothered by pesky tourists because Taylor Swift bought the house next door. The compound is a place that makes the family and visitors feel welcome. It’s a happy place.

Regardless of what we call the place, or where we hang our hat here in wine country, the compound is what we want. The goal is to have the people that we most cherish, our family and friends, say, “Hey, can we come visit?”

Sure, a swimming pool and a bocce court and plenty of wine might be an attraction. But like the Kennedys (I think), people want to visit to be with the other people who are in the compound. The compound is where simple activities like a child learning to ride a bicycle become what creates a place full of memories.

Whether we call it the shack or the château doesn’t matter. The goal is to create a compound. The Kennedys, at least most of them, are always welcome.