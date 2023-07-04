Sometimes we invite casual friends to come visit. The routine is that the guests arrive after lunch on Saturday, we enjoy an afternoon of chatting and maybe take a walk in the vineyards, and top it all off with the kind of dinner that can only be enjoyed in wine country. Spectacular wines and sunsets are automatic before a great night’s sleep. The hope is that we will deepen the friendship after sharing the joys of wine country together.

Admittedly, the results are mixed. Some who accept the invitation become lifelong best friends. For others, after the visit we don’t see them again very much. The only thing that remains of the friendship are all the charging cords that they left behind. It’s not that we are bad hosts. It’s just that sometimes the variables that can affect life in the country intervene. And, recently, that’s just what happened.

Pesky woodpeckers were the start of the problem. They pecked away on the house way up high under the eaves and around the windows, leaving holes in their wake.

“Damn birds,” I thought. “I’ll have to repair the damage later.”

I never did. The birds didn’t know how their pecks of destruction would ripple into the world of our friendships.

Fast-forward to just last weekend. I noticed that one small hole created by those wily woodpeckers had a few bees fluttering around it. The bees were going in and out of the hole in a spot that was impossible to reach without a very long ladder. My long ladder was somewhere on the property but I didn’t remember where. Or maybe we lent it to a neighbor?

So I did what I normally do with gnarly projects — I ignored the bees. Not much later, there were more bees and they were clustering around the hole. The black spot of bees surrounding the hole was getting bigger. The spot of bees that had looked like Rhode Island was morphing into Pennsylvania. Before much longer, the black spot was the size of China. “Well, at least they are not in the house,” I told our guests who had just arrived.

Our neighbor, the amateur beekeeper, arrived and I was hopeful that he was the easy solution. He came over with all his equipment looking like a character out of "Ghostbusters." He explained that a hive like the one in our house includes foragers and scouts, but I hardly heard him. The size of the bee mass now looked like the guy in the carnival who wore a beard of bees.

The beekeeper started a fire in a contraption like Aladdin’s lamp.

“This will smoke them out,” he yelled through his protective mask. The smoke poured out into nooks and crannies, intended to choke the bees out. It didn’t happen. The bees were now mad.

The bees were in the house buzzing around the windows. In the guest bedroom, between the shutters and the window, was a sheet of bee wallpaper. Thousands of them. I made the mistake of going on YouTube to find a simple way to get rid of bees and was greeted with homemade horror films about bees. Every video included the one thing I didn’t want to do, especially on this day: rip out the walls to get the bees out.

The house was now full of smoke. The bees were buzzing in and out of the bedrooms. And did I mention that the temperature was approaching 105 degrees? We discussed the options with our guests over a glass of wine. Then the power went out.

After some jokes about bees and life in the country, the guests decided to depart and go back to the city. I found their iPhone chargers the next day.

Guests are gone. Bees are not.