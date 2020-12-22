In the Country: Better not pout

When I tell others I am doing the COVID quarantine in wine country the response is always something like “You are lucky”. But that notion doesn’t ring true. Current conditions being what they are, there’s a little bit of Bah Humbug this holiday season. Good tidings are on lockdown. Even the spirit of gift giving and generosity is suffering. So let’s try to find some joy and recognize the gifts we have this season.

Gift #1 Rain. I am now conditioned to break out in hives when I see smoke on a hill but for now we can take delight in the smoke. The burn piles and the flotsam and jetsam from the year are being ignited, which means it rained. The fact that it rained is enough to bring a sense of renewal to the soul. Not only did it water the plants and begin to fill the creeks; it washed away the dust and soot from the fires, which seemed to never go away.

Gift #2 Holiday Cards. Since families couldn’t gather this year the number of Christmas cards with photos we are receiving has gone way down but the creativity people have poured into the alternative to photo cards is impressive. We do miss the photos but not the single-spaced letters that so often accompany the photo card. No one has anything to write about this year so the letter disappeared.