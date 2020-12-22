In the Country: Better not pout

When I tell others I am doing the COVID quarantine in wine country the response is always something like “You are lucky”. But that notion doesn’t ring true. Current conditions being what they are, there’s a little bit of Bah Humbug this holiday season. Good tidings are on lockdown. Even the spirit of gift giving and generosity is suffering. So let’s try to find some joy and recognize the gifts we have this season.
Gift #1 Rain. I am now conditioned to break out in hives when I see smoke on a hill but for now we can take delight in the smoke. The burn piles and the flotsam and jetsam from the year are being ignited, which means it rained. The fact that it rained is enough to bring a sense of renewal to the soul. Not only did it water the plants and begin to fill the creeks; it washed away the dust and soot from the fires, which seemed to never go away.
Gift #2 Holiday Cards. Since families couldn’t gather this year the number of Christmas cards with photos we are receiving has gone way down but the creativity people have poured into the alternative to photo cards is impressive. We do miss the photos but not the single-spaced letters that so often accompany the photo card. No one has anything to write about this year so the letter disappeared.
Even the electronic holiday greetings are welcome this year though they all seem to say thank heavens the year 2020 is almost over. Santa wearing a mask or socially distanced reindeer all try to convey peace and joy. The message sort of works. Take joy (albeit a little bit) that your real estate agent or people you vaguely know remembered you.
Gift #3 Wine. Although the wineries are closed, people are drinking lots of wine and, in so doing, preserving jobs. Some would say these times call for heavy drinking. I am one of those. People may have been wary of shopping but they have embraced ordering online and shipping wine. It’s a positive. The vines are still here and we can take heart that wine and all associated with it will come back.
Gift #4 Something to look forward to. We are not exactly sure what is going to happen, but the sense that better days are coming is in the air. I’ve heard lots of phrases to describe the year 2020. Most cannot be printed in a newspaper. It was a year that tested us all in so many ways. The anticipation of better things about to happen has given us too the opportunity for positive resolutions which leads me to the resolution world.
Usually, when I encourage resolutions for the bright new year I make suggestions that include losing weight, getting healthy, getting organized or to stop looking down at your phone all the time. You can stick with those resolutions but this year is different.
My resolution suggestion for 2021 is simple. Let’s resolve to put 2020 behind us. It happened and here we are. Don’t dwell on the “coulda, woulda or shoulda”. Instead of living in the “If Only” world, try to live in the “Can’t Wait” world. Forget the last year and look forward to travel, eating in restaurants, wild parties with motorcycle gangs, family gatherings, spa treatments, and concerts to name just a few things we have been missing.
I sense that good things will be happening and will raise a toast or two to all of you, the readers, and the New Year. May you see the gifts right in front of you and enjoy a spirit of generosity now and through the year.
Rich Moran loves the Holidays and looks forward to getting out and seeing people.